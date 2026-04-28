Liverpool star Mohamed Salah has been tipped to “announce” his next club in the coming days after receiving several “offers”.

Earlier this year, Liverpool and Salah announced that the veteran forward will leave the Premier League giants on a free transfer this summer.

Salah is regarded as one of the best footballers in Premier League history and he starred for Liverpool as they won their 20th title last season.

His remarkable form in 2024/25 earned him a new two-year deal, but Salah’s form has dramatically declined this term and all parties have accepted that this summer is the right time to go their separate ways.

Following his clash with head coach Arne Slot, bridges appear to have been rebuilt in recent months and club chiefs have appeased Salah by allowing him to leave on a free transfer this summer.

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This should give the forward a lot more options for his next move, with MLS, Saudi Pro League and European clubs linked with him.

Now, Muhammad Murad, the media coordinator for the Egyptian national team, has indicated that Salah could make an announcement regarding his next move “in a few days”.

“There are news stories being written about him having offers from Italy and France and other big teams in the world – this is, of course, true, he is a big star and would be a big addition to any team,” Murad said.

“Whichever team Salah picks, we will support him – he [also] has offers from Saudi… I think in a few days he will announce his next destination.”

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Salah has been poor this season, but this does not mean that he will not be difficult to replace and one of Liverpool’s summer priorities will be to sign a suitable successor.

FSG keen to ‘agree early deal’ for Yan Diomande

RB Leipzig starlet Yan Diomande currently stands out as a likely replacement for Salah, though a club chief has explained why Liverpool may miss out on the winger this summer.

Still, a report from Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke claims Liverpool ‘could agree an early-summer deal’ worth in the region of £87m for Diomande ahead of next season.

O’Rourke explained: “Liverpool are hoping they can get this deal done early.

“Leipzig are holding out for a huge figure of around £87million to try and get a deal done.

“It seems Liverpool could be willing to go to that level, but are hoping they can maybe negotiate a lower fee than that as well.”

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