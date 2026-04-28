Liverpool are showing a keen interest in bringing Sam Beukema to Anfield after manager Arne Slot personally told the club’s sporting director, Richard Hughes, to look at a potential deal for the Napoli defender, according to a report.

Ibrahima Konate, Giovanni Leoni, Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Rhys Williams are the centre-back options in the current Liverpool squad when everyone is fit and available.

Both Konate and Williams are out of contract at Liverpool at the end of the season, while Van Dijk is 34 now.

Leoni sustained a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee back in September 2025 and has not played since.

Like Van Dijk, Gomez is out of contract at Liverpool in 2027 and has also proven to be injury-prone over the years.

Jeremy Jacquet will be part of the Liverpool squad next season when he officially joins from Rennes.

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Konate is also set to sign a new contract with Liverpool and extend his stay at Anfield.

The France international defender told BBC Sport on April 20: “There are many things people have said, but for a long time we have spoken with the club and we are close to an agreement.

“I think everyone wished for that for as soon as possible but we are in a good way.”

“For sure, there is a big chance that I’m here next season.”

However, it has now emerged that Liverpool manager Arne Slot wants another central defender in his squad for next season.

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Arne Slot wants Liverpool to sign Sam Beukema

According to TEAMtalk, Slot has personally told the Liverpool recruitment team and the club’s sporting director, Richard Hughes, to get a deal done for Napoli defender Sam Beukema.

Slot wanted to sign his Dutch compatriot when he was the Feyenoord manager, and the defender was at Go Ahead Eagles.

The Dutch manager is reported to have ‘made his feelings clear internally, communicating his admiration for Beukema directly to Liverpool’s recruitment team, including sporting director Richard Hughes, as the club shapes their defensive shortlist’.

Crucially, Liverpool have taken Slot’s suggestion on board and are ‘assessing’ the 27-year-old centre-back, who joined Napoli from Bologna in the summer of 2025 and is under contract at the Italian club until 2030.

Napoli are not actively looking to sell the defender, having signed him only last summer, and will demand at least €35million (£30m) for him.

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