Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta has revealed that Jurrien Timber may miss the remainder of this campaign with an ankle injury.

Timber has proven to be a worthy upgrade on Ben White, with the Dutchman developing into one of the best right-backs in Europe.

The 24-year-old has been particularly important this season as one of Arsenal’s top performers, but he has been out of action since last month and has missed their last four Premier League matches.

The Gunners will move one step closer to winning the Premier League this weekend as they travel to face West Ham, while they will battle Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final at the end of this month.

But Arteta has now provided a concerning update on Timber’s injury recovery.

“No [fresh injury concerns], nothing to add,” Arteta responded when asked to deliver team news on Friday afternoon.

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On Timber and Mikel Merino, he added: “No chance for them this weekend.”

It was hoped that Timber could return this month, but Arteta has now admitted that he could miss the remainder of this season.

“I don’t know, there is still a fair bit to do,” Arteta said on Timber.

“Everything needs to be so smooth and quick.”

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He added: “That has probably been the most difficult thing to manage, with the player, with myself as well.

“We didn’t expect it to take so long, and he’s not fit to play.”

“His return might be what wins Arsenal the Premier League and Champions League…”

Arsenal have at least been boosted by Bukayo Saka’s return from injury in recent weeks, and Emmanuel Petit has explained why he thinks he could save his side’s season.

“Viktor Gyokeres was missing Bukayo Saka; he was out for months, while Martin Odegaard spent long periods on the bench. Can you imagine where Arsenal would’ve been if those players had been fit all season?” Petit wrote in his BOYLE Sports column.

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“We can see now how badly Saka was missed; his return might be what wins Arsenal the Premier League and the Champions League.

“Without him, it could’ve been nothing. I think he’s mentally and physically fresh. He’s got some life in his legs; Arteta is managing him carefully because you cannot take any risks with him.

“They still have four games to play, three in the Premier League and one Champions League final.

“So, don’t rush him. They are winning games, and he’s been important in the last few.

“The next game against West Ham will be very important for both teams. I presume Saka will be crucial. Saka and Odegaard have been among their best players for years. They were missing those guys.

“It’s like asking Pep Guardiola playing without Erling Haaland and Bernardo Silva.”