Real Madrid have announced that they have given an ‘unprecedented’ sanction to Federico Valverde and Aurelien Tchouameni following their ‘fight’.

It has been clear for a while that the 2025/26 campaign will prove to be a season to forget for Real Madrid, and it somehow keeps getting worse.

Head coach Alvaro Arbeloa has also fared poorly after Xabi Alonso’s sacking at the start of this year, with Real Madrid failing to win a major trophy for two consecutive seasons.

There has been a lot of noise suggesting the dressing room has become virtually impossible to manage, and it’s emerged this week that Valverde and Tchouameni have clashed ahead of Sunday’s El Clasico against FC Barcelona.

On Thursday, it was reported that Valverde had been taken to the hospital following a ‘fight’ with Tchouameni, though the Uruguay international has since claimed that this situation has been blown out of proportion.

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However, it has since been reported that Tchouameni ‘struck’ Valverde after being ‘provoked’ on multiple occasions, while there have reportedly been ‘leaked DMs’ from the Frenchman about the incident.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, have shed light on Valverde’s injury and have opened a disciplinary case into the situation.

A statement from Real Madrid revealed: ‘Following tests carried out today on our player Fede Valverde by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with a traumatic brain injury.

‘Valverde is at home in good condition and will have to remain at rest for 10 to 14 days, as indicated by the medical protocols for this diagnosis.’

Now, Spanish outlet Fichajes claims club president Florentino Perez is ‘fed up’ with the two players and ‘will sell’ them.

The report claims: ‘Given the magnitude of the events, Florentino Pérez has taken a drastic measure: both players will be put on the market during the upcoming summer transfer window. The club has initiated disciplinary proceedings that could result in suspensions without pay, marking a point of no return in the club’s internal dynamics.

‘Real Madrid is not willing to allow the professional indiscipline of its players to contaminate a dressing room where prestige is at stake in the final stretch of the season. The club’s management, led by José Ángel Sánchez, held an emergency meeting at Valdebebas to determine responsibility following serious internal incidents.’

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Despite this, reporter Alberto Pereiro on Onda Cero (via One Football) has claimed that ‘they will not be sold this summer’, but they still face an ‘unprecedented’ sanction.

According to Pereiro, Valverde and Tchouameni face sporting and financial penalties.

‘The sporting consequences for Fede Valverde and Aurélien Tchouaméni could be immediate. The club is considering a suspension of 3 to 10 matches for both players.

‘On the financial side, the management does not intend to hold back. It is considering an unprecedented fine that could reach 5% of the players’ gross salaries. In concrete terms, that would amount to nearly 500,000 euros per person, a “monstrous” figure intended to set an absolute precedent in the club’s disciplinary code.’

Following this update, Real Madrid have confirmed in a statement that Valverde and Tchouameni’s punishment will be purely financial and it will reach the ‘unprecedented’ figure mentioned by Pereiro.

Real Madrid said in a statement on Friday: “Real Madrid C.F. announces that, following the events that led to the opening of disciplinary proceedings yesterday against our players Federico Valverde and Aurélien Tchouaméni, both appeared today before the investigating officer.

“During their appearance, the players expressed their sincere regret for what happened and apologized to each other.

“They also conveyed their apologies to the club, their teammates, the coaching staff, and the fans, and both offered their full cooperation to Real Madrid, ready to accept whatever sanction the club deems appropriate.

“In light of these circumstances, Real Madrid has decided to impose a fine of five hundred thousand euros on each player, thus concluding the corresponding internal procedures.”