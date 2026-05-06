Real Madrid: Mourinho makes three ‘non-negotiable demands’ in Perez meeting

Jose Mourinho is the current favourite to boss Real Madrid next season.

Jose Mourinho has told Florentino Perez his ‘non-negotiable demands’ to return to Real Madrid in a one-hour meeting with the Los Blancos president.

The former Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur boss is currently in charge of Benfica, but he has emerged as Real Madrid’s top target to replace Alvaro Arbeloa as Liverpool hero Jurgen Klopp has given no indication of a desire to return to management.

Mourinho previously managed Real Madrid between 2010 and 2013, winning the La Liga title in the 2010/11 season and retains a good relationship with president Perez.

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Fabrizio Romano confirmed last month that Mourinho is “ready” to return.

Romano said: “It is going to be a very special and busy summer at Real Madrid. We know there are several situations, players leaving, players arriving, players returning, and also the manager.

“For Jurgen Klopp, either he puts himself back in the market as a manager, or Real Madrid will not disturb his agreement with the Red Bull group. So it depends on Klopp.

“On the other side, Jose Mourinho is ready to go to Real Madrid, but that depends on Florentino Perez’s decision. So that is the situation.”

Benfica are keen for Mourinho to remain in charge but it’s been revealed that his current contract includes a release clause worth three million euros.

But Mourinho and Perez are in talks over his return to the Bernabeu according to a report from Esdiario (via Mundo Deportivo).

The pair have held a one-hour video conference to discuss the potential to reunite next season along with Mourinho’s long-term representative Jorge Mendes.

The super-agent ‘was not participating’ as it’s claimed Mourinho has said neither yes nor no to the move, instead laying out his ‘non-negotiable demands’.

Its claimed that he wants a restructuring of the medical department, full disciplinary authority and absolute sporting control of Real Madrid, with Perez set to ‘respond next week’.

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Benfica want Jose Mourinho to ‘retire’ with them

A fresh report in Spain claims Benfica want to tie Mourinho to a new contract and are ‘negotiating’ to ‘cancel his release clause’.

Benfica are said to have ‘great concern’ about Mourinho’s future and are ‘trying to retain’ him beyond this summer.

He is also being mooted as a replacement for Portugal boss Roberto Martinez after the World Cup, but Benfica’s ‘plan’ is for a ‘contract extension to secure his continued presence’.

The report explains:

‘This extension would include a significant salary increase to convince the former Chelsea, Manchester United, Inter Milan, Porto, Tottenham Hotspur, AS Roma or Fenerbahçe player. ‘If Mourinho ultimately accepts this offer and reaches an agreement with Benfica’s management, it is very likely that this will be his last experience on the sidelines before announcing his final retirement.’

But Mourinho does remain a target for Real Madrid, with journalist Nicolo Shira revealing an update on Wednesday.

He said on X: ‘Josè #Mourinho is a strong candidate for #RealMadrid’s bench for the next season.

‘#Benfica would like to keep him, but there is a release clause (€3M) in the contract. It’s up to the Special One decides what to do… #transfers’