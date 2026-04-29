Benfica manager Jose Mourinho, who has been linked with Real Madrid

Jose Mourinho wants Real Madrid to sign Antonio Silva from Benfica should he replace Alvaro Arbeloa as the manager at Estadio Bernabeu, according to a report.

Arbeloa was appointed the Real Madrid manager in January 2026 following the departure of Xabi Alonso.

However, it is unlikely that Arbeloa will be kept in the managerial role next season, with Madrid out of the Champions League and very unlikely to win LaLiga.

Much of the noise regarding the soon-to-be vacant managerial role at Madrid was around Jurgen Klopp.

Multiple sources had been adamant that the former Liverpool manager is the top candidate for Madrid.

However, it emerged this week that Jose Mourinho is Real Madrid president Florentino Perez’s top choice.

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Mourinho is in charge of Benfica at the moment, but the former Madrid boss is said to be ‘desperate’ to return to the club he managed between 2010 and 2013.

The Spanish media has already identified the first signing that Mourinho will make should he take charge of Madrid, and it is Antonio Silva.

Madrid are keen on signing at least one new centre-back in the summer transfer window and could even bring in two.

David Alaba is set to leave Madrid this summer when his current contract runs out.

While Antonio Rudiger is likely to be handed a new one-year extension, the former Chelsea star is 33 years of age.

READ MORE: Alexander-Arnold among Real Madrid stars dreading Mourinho return

A Spanish report is now claiming that Mourinho wants to bring Benfica star Silva to Madrid with him.

Jose Mourinho wants Benfica defender Antonio Silva at Real Madrid

Silva came through the Benfica youth system and has established himself in the first team.

The 22-year-old Portugal international centre-back has scored 10 goals and given four assists in 179 matches in all competitions for the Benfica first team so far in his career.

Silva has won the Primeira Liga in Portugal with Benfica in 2022/23 as well as Taca da Liga in 2024/25.

The youngster has made an impact with Portugal, too, winning the Nations League in 2024/25

While noting that ‘Jose Mourinho would demand a star signing’ at Madrid, the report has stated: ‘And among the reinforcements he wants to make, a player who is indispensable for The Special One is Antonio Silva.

‘There has been a lot of talk about Nico Schlotterbeck, but the Portuguese manager would be in favour of opting for his compatriot, whom he knows perfectly, since he has him under his command at Benfica.

‘And he has been able to verify that he is one of the best central defenders on the planet, and that he has enormous room for progression.

‘For many, he is the best centre-back in the Primeira Liga, and is a regular in the Portuguese national team, with whom he will certainly compete in the World Cup, and will most likely have a leading role.’

Madrid scouts are said to have been ‘observing the evolution’ of Silva for a while now and have recommended to the club that they sign him.

Should Mourinho become the new manager of Madrid, then it would be easy for Los Blancos to get a deal done for Silva, who is under contract at Benfica until 2027.

However, Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain are also keeping tabs on Silva.

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