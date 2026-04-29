Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is keen on bringing Alvaro Carreras to the Emirates Stadium, according to a report, which has also revealed that the Real Madrid left-back is willing to make the move to the Gunners.

Riccardo Calafiori and Myles Lewis-Skelly are the two recognised left-backs in the current Arsenal squad.

Piero Hincapie is also able to play as a left-back despite being a centre-back by trade.

Although Hincapie is on loan from Bayer Leverkusen at the moment, Arsenal plan to make it permanent at the end of the season.

There does not seem that there is any immediate need for Arsenal to sign a new left-back, but, according to CaughtOffSide, that is precisely what the north London club are planning to do.

The report has claimed that Arsenal’s ‘interest’ in signing Alvaro Carreras from Real Madrid in the summer transfer window ‘particularly strong’.

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Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is said to be ‘an admirer’ of the 23-year-old Spanish left-back and ‘wants to make a summer move’ for the Madrid star.

Carreras joined Real Madrid from Benfica in the summer of 2025 for €50million (£43.3m), but he could be tempted to leave Estadio Bernabeu for the Emirates Stadium.

CaughtOffSide has reported that ‘Arteta’s willingness to offer Carreras a meaningful role within the squad has made the move increasingly attractive from the player’s perspective’.

Real Madrid unlikely to sell Alvaro Carreras to Arsenal

In football, you just do not know, but it is hard to see Madrid sell Carreras so soon after signing him.

Carreras is supposed to be the long-term option for Madrid at left-back, and his encouraging performances this season suggest that Los Blancos made a good signing in him.

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The 23-year-old has made 24 starts and two substitute appearances in LaLiga and has played nine times in the Champions League for Madrid this season.

Fran Garcia and Ferland Mendy are the other two left-back options in the Madrid squad.

Garcia was close to leaving for Bournemouth in the January transfer window, and there is a very good chance the 26-year-old will leave Estadio Bernabeu for good this summer.

Mendy is a very good left-back, but the 30-year-old has had injury problems and fitness issues.

Carreras is the number one left-back for Madrid, who have no reason whatsoever to sell him anytime soon.

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