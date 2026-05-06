Jose Mourinho is the current favourite to boss Real Madrid next season.

Benfica boss Jose Mourinho reportedly remains on Real Madrid’s radar, but his current club are keen for him to remain in charge.

The former Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur boss is currently in charge of Benfica, but he has emerged as a target for Real Madrid.

Mourinho previously managed Real Madrid between 2010 and 2013, while he seemingly retains a good relationship with club president Florentino Perez.

In recent weeks, it has emerged that Perez wants Mourinho to replace current head coach Alvaro Arbeloa, with the veteran boss identified as their ‘preferred candidate’ over Jurgen Klopp, Mauricio Pochettino, Julian Nagelsmann and others.

There have since been suggestions that he has made an Arsenal transfer demand, while Fabrizio Romano has pointed out that he is “ready” for a return to Real Madrid.

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On Klopp and Mourinho, Romano said this month: “It is going to be a very special and busy summer at Real Madrid. We know there are several situations, players leaving, players arriving, players returning, and also the manager.

“For Jurgen Klopp, either he puts himself back in the market as a manager, or Real Madrid will not disturb his agreement with the Red Bull group. So it depends on Klopp.

“On the other side, Jose Mourinho is ready to go to Real Madrid, but that depends on Florentino Perez’s decision. So that is the situation.”

However, Benfica are keen for Mourinho to remain in charge, which is hardly surprising. He has a win percentage of over 60% and it has been revealed that his current contract includes a release clause worth three million euros.

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Benfica want Jose Mourinho to ‘retire’ with them

And a new report in Spain claims Benfica want to tie Mourinho to a new contract and are ‘negotiating’ to ‘cancel this release clause’.

Benfica are said to have ‘great concern’ about Mourinho’s future and are ‘trying to retain’ him beyond this summer.

He is also being mooted as a replacement for Portugal boss Roberto Martinez after the World Cup, but Benfica’s ‘plan’ is for a ‘contract extension to secure his continued presence’.

The report explains:

‘This extension would include a significant salary increase to convince the former Chelsea, Manchester United, Inter Milan, Porto, Tottenham Hotspur, AS Roma or Fenerbahçe player. ‘If Mourinho ultimately accepts this offer and reaches an agreement with Benfica’s management, it is very likely that this will be his last experience on the sidelines before announcing his final retirement.’

But Mourinho does remain a target for Real Madrid, with journalist Nicolo Shira revealing an update on Wednesday.

He said on X: ‘Josè #Mourinho is a strong candidate for #RealMadrid’s bench for the next season.

‘#Benfica would like to keep him, but there is a release clause (€3M) in the contract. It’s up to the Special One decides what to do… #transfers’

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