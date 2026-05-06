Kylian Mbappe to leave Real Madrid? Fabrizio Romano reveals ‘reality’

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that there are no plans for Real Madrid to sell Kylian Mbappe in the summer transfer window.

As Real Madrid stare at yet another season without a major trophy, there have been persistent rumours about rifts in the dressing room.

Mbappe and Vinicius Junior are two of the biggest superstars at Madrid, and there have been suggestions in certain sections of the Spanish media that the two do not always get along.

On the pitch, too, some Madrid fans have pointed out that the France international striker and the Brazil international winger are not compatible.

The Athletic has also reported that Mbappe was ‘involved in a flare-up with a coach during a training exercise’ ahead of the match against Real Betis on April 24.

There have also been criticisms levelled at Mbappe for going to Italy with his partner during his recovery from a hamstring injury.

READ: Real Madrid will consider ‘mega offer’ for Mbappe after France star releases statement

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has admitted that things are not great between Mbappe and Madrid, but he has dismissed suggestions that Los Blancos could sell him in the summer transfer window.

Kylian Mbappe will not leave Real Madrid

Romano said about Mbappe and Madrid on his YouTube channel: “Guys, I would not exaggerate with this.

“For sure, it’s not the best moment between Kylian Mbappe and Real Madrid. That’s a reality.

“It’s not the best moment, obviously, to see a player like Kylian Mbappe on holiday while the team is struggling is something that is showing probably the moment, but at the same time, let’s not exaggerate.

“Let’s not say that the relationship between Real Madrid and Mbappe is broken.

READ MORE: Who is the top scorer of 2026? Harry Kane running away with the title

“Let’s not say that between Mbappe and Real Madrid is over.

“Let’s not even mention that Real Madrid are considering Mbappe exit in the summer.

“There is nothing about. Nothing at all.

“It’s a complicated moment for Real Madrid, but it’s not only Mbappe.

“There are many complicated situations at Real Madrid.”

Mbappe has been on the books of Madrid since the summer of 2024, when he moved to Estadio Bernabeu as a free agent after leaving Paris Saint-Germain.

The 27-year-old France international striker has scored 85 goals and given 11 assists in 100 matches in all competitions for Los Blancos so far in his career.

Madrid left-back Alvaro Carreras was also involved in a training ground altercation with teammate Antonio Rudiger.

However, it has now been put behind, with Carreras releasing a statement on his personal Instagram account.

The left-back stated: “My commitment to this club and to the coaches I’ve had has been unwavering since day one, and it will continue to be so.

“Since I returned, I have always worked with the highest level of professionalism, respect, and dedication.

“I have fought very hard to fulfil my dream of returning home.

“Regarding the incident with a teammate, it was an isolated matter without importance that has already been resolved. My relationship with the entire team is very good.

“¡Hala Madrid!”

READ NEXT: The 20 best footballers out of contract and available for free this summer