Gary Neville has hit out at Arsenal star Ben White after he got injured against West Ham and has made a fresh Premier League title claim.

On Sunday evening, Arsenal beat West Ham 1-0 to take a major step towards winning the Premier League title on a very difficult afternoon.

The Gunners were far from their best but just about did enough via a favour from VAR to pick up all three points, and they now sit five points clear at the top of the table and will win the Premier League if they win their last two matches.

Head coach Mikel Arteta tinkered with his team on multiple occasions during the game, with this partly because White was forced off with an injury in the first half.

And Neville has hit out at White over how he picked up an injury, with the Arsenal player “asking for trouble”.

“Ben White just hangs his leg there. It’s poor from the right-back,” Neville said on Sky Sports co-commentary.

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“He’s up against Summerville; he’s got to be stronger than that. He’s hurt himself there.

“That’s easily prevented if you go in strong and with a real sturdy block. He’s hung his leg out in pretty weak fashion, you’re asking for trouble.”

Neville later added that he suffered an injury in a similar circumstance during his career before saying: “Ben White will regret that because that could see him out of the World Cup.

“We don’t know, we haven’t got the diagnosis yet, but they can be four to six-week injuries which would obviously be a big problem for Ben White in terms of the World Cup and the Champions League final.

“Let’s hope it’s not that bad but that type of injury comes from that challenge.”

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“Arsenal might think their name is on the trophy…”

Neville has also argued that the Gunners may have clinched the Premier League title in the second half against West Ham.

“This is one of those moments where Arsenal might think their name is on the trophy,” Neville said on Sky Sports.

“The drama… if Arsenal are going to go on and win a title, this is the half. This is the game that will go down in folklore.

“The late goal, the late VAR decision from Stockley Park from Darren England, and Arsenal get over the line.

“It’s a monumental movement towards a first Premier League title for this great club in 22 years.”

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Roy Keane added: “It was an emotional game, not the best quality but Arsenal got the job done.

“A lot has been made of Arsenal’s mentality in recent years but that is what top teams do, you have to give Arsenal credit.

“There will be relief in the dressing room because they might have thought they had lost the title at the end there.”