Gary Lineker has hit out at VAR following the decision to disallow West Ham United’s equaliser against Arsenal on Sunday afternoon.

Arsenal and West Ham played out an incredibly tense match on Sunday, with the 1-0 win for the Gunners having implications at both ends of the table.

Leandro Trossard’s deflected effort fired Mikel Arteta‘s side ahead in the final ten minutes before Callum Wilson had a goal disallowed deep into stoppage time.

Wilson fired the ball home from a corner, but the goal was chalked off after VAR and referee Chris Kavanagh felt West Ham striker Pablo fouled goalkeeper David Raya in the build-up.

It was slightly soft, but Pablo clearly impacted Raya’s ability to claim the ball and the right decision was eventually made.

However, Lineker has poked holes in VAR’s judgment, which is hardly surprising given he has been more outspoken than most about his desire to have the system scrapped.

“Probably a foul but that’s not what VAR is supposed to be, is it?” Lineker said on The Rest is Football podcast.

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“If I were a West Ham fan or indeed a Manchester City fan, I think I’d be a little bit angry tonight because there was a lot of fouling going on in that corner.

“There was a lot of grappling by Arsenal players on the West Ham attackers.”

Lineker added: “I know that goalkeepers are protected more than anyone else and it was probably a foul on him but do you not then look at what happened before where people are being held, which is probably more of an obvious foul.”

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“VAR has done a really good job…”

Man Utd legend Wayne Rooney has disagreed with Lineker and explained why VAR actually did a “really good job” on this occasion.

“It’s a clear foul,” Rooney said on the Wayne Rooney Show.

“You’re going to obviously get a lot of people saying they think it should have stood because it’s controversial and probably all the [Manchester] City players, staff, fans are going to say it should have stood.

“And then you’re going to get all the Tottenham fans, players, staff saying it shouldn’t have stood and of course the Arsenal fans and stuff.

“But it’s a clear foul. I think you can clearly see the arm crosses his face and it impacts him getting to the ball. So I think it’s the right decision.

“It’s the one time I actually think VAR has done a really good job in such an important game.”

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