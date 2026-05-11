Manchester United legends Roy Keane and Peter Schmeichel have disagreed on West Ham’s disallowed goal against Arsenal on Sunday.

Arsenal and West Ham played out a tense and all-important match on Sunday evening, with the 1-0 win for Mikel Arteta’s side moving them one step closer to winning the Premier League.

Leandro Trossard’s deflected effort put Arsenal ahead inside the final ten minutes, while Callum Wilson’s equaliser in stoppage time was ruled out for a foul on goalkeeper David Raya.

Following a prolonged VAR check, it was ruled that West Ham forward Pablo fouled Raya by holding the goalkeeper’s arm, and this correct call denied the Hammers a point in heartbreaking fashion.

A report from The Times has since revealed that they are to ‘lodge an official complaint’ to the PGMOL, having argued that the length of the check suggests it was ‘not a clear-and-obvious error’.

Speaking after the match, Keane explained why he thinks VAR and referee Chris Kavanagh made the right call to disallow West Ham’s goal.

READ: 16 Conclusions from West Ham 0-1 Arsenal: Rice, Raya, Arteta, Trossard, Wilson, VAR, corners



“VAR are going to check everything… do not put your hands on the goalkeeper! Certainly don’t leave them on for three or four seconds,” Keane explained on Sky Sports.

“Obviously it was madness and there’s loads of other fouls, there’s all sorts going on, but because the goalkeeper has such a big part to play, I think it is a foul.

“He must know they’re going to check VAR, he’s pulling his jersey. There’s all sorts going on. You talk about the discipline… do not give a foul away.”

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“It’s just so wrong on so many levels.”

However, Keane’s former Man Utd teammate, Peter Schmeichel, has hit out at the decision to disallow West Ham’s late equaliser, claiming it was “wrong on so many levels”.

“What really makes me angry is that Arsenal would never be top of the league if that’s a free-kick,” Schmeichel said on Viaplay.

“That’s how they’ve scored so many goals, by blocking people, holding people, doing all kinds of things.

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“And then we get to this point, it takes VAR five minutes, Darren England the VAR, it takes five minutes.

“He starts it over again and starts it over again and again… that in itself puts so much doubt into that decision that it cannot be a free-kick.

“I think it’s so wrong. I just don’t understand why all of a sudden that’s a free-kick, because it’s not been for any teams all the way throughout the season.

“All this, it’s just crazy. And that decision today, it’s just so wrong on so many levels.”