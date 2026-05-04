Manchester United legend Roy Keane has revealed why he is “still not convinced” by Kobbie Mainoo and has commented on their manager situation.

Mainoo is arguably the player who has benefited most from Michael Carrick replacing Ruben Amorim at Man Utd, with the centre-midfielder returning to being an integral player for his boyhood club.

Amorim was clearly not a fan of Mainoo, who barely featured for United during his reign and appeared set to leave amid interest from Napoli before the head coach’s exit.

But Mainoo has made Amorim look foolish in recent months and produced one of his best performances in Man Utd’s 3-2 victory against Liverpool on Sunday.

Mainoo has committed his future to Man Utd by signing a new long-term contract and now looks primed to be an integral player for them for many years to come. However, Keane has raised doubts about the midfielder.

“I’m still not convinced with him,” Keane said on Sky Sports.

READ: 16 Conclusions from Man Utd 3-2 Liverpool: Carrick, Slot, Wirtz, Mainoo and Van Dijk

“I think he’s a really good young player, he’s still a kid, he’s only played 70-odd first team games.

“He’s obviously been involved in the England squad, but he still hasn’t convinced me. I hope he does [start regularly again for United] next year.

“I can be a harsh critic of midfield players, I was very critical of myself. I still think the kid has to do a lot more. Has he got a chance? Of course he’s got a chance. He’s still learning.”

Keane has also pointed out a potential “problem” with Mainoo’s game.

“The only problem is, when people talk about if he’s explosive enough, can you improve on that if you’re not quick off the mark?”

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Reflecting on Mainoo’s treatment under Amorim, Amorim added: “The last six months will be quite good for him.

“For a young player at a big club, he comes on the scene and getting all the headlines, doing well and then getting involved with England.

“The last few months, people have been talking about him going out on loan, but I always said that sometimes you have to sit and learn, watch the game and the team.”

Keane unsure on Man Utd manager target

Regarding Man Utd’s manager situation, INEOS have reportedly made a decision on interim boss Carrick.

And Keane has explained why he is not yet sold on the reported alternative Andoni Iraola.

“I am not sure if he has done enough yet. I am sure United are obviously looking at him, his contract is up,” Keane said on Iraola.

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“Would I see him come to United? Probably not. It depends I suppose on the remit, the remit obviously at Bournemouth would be slightly different to United.

“At United you would be expected to win title, whereas I am sure his remit there – where he has done an amazing job, keep winning football matches while you are selling players and bringing in that type of revenue.

“Would he be an option? Maybe they have spoke to him, I don’t know. You have asked me if I see him coming to United and managing United…maybe not, but he has done an amazing job.”