Gary Neville thinks Man Utd should “trade” in Mason Mount for a player who is “more flexible across the midfield and forward line”.

The Red Devils secured qualification for next season’s Champions League by beating arch-rivals Liverpool 3-2 in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

Early goals from Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Sesko put Man Utd 2-0 up inside the first 14 minutes at Old Trafford with Michael Carrick’s side leading at the half-time interval.

Liverpool came out quickly second half and managed to get back on level terms by 56 minutes with Dominik Szoboszlai and Cody Gakpo scoring the goals.

But Kobbie Mainoo secured all three points for Man Utd with a brilliant, controlled finish into the bottom left corner of Alisson’s net to keep Carrick’s men in third place.

Former Man Utd defender Neville thinks the Red Devils “should have killed” the game earlier on and urged the club’s hierarchy to sign five players in the summer.

READ: 16 Conclusions from Man Utd 3-2 Liverpool: Carrick, Slot, Wirtz, Mainoo and Van Dijk

Neville said on his Sky Sports podcast: “Michael Carrick will be very happy tonight but I think he will also be disappointed deep down that they haven’t gone on to win that game 3-0 or 4-0.

“They should have killed that game and put Liverpool to sleep because they were nowhere near this football match. He’s won the game and that’s the most important thing but Carrick won’t be fooled by some of what he saw in that second half.

“He will know he needs to rebuild the defence and midfield. If you’re going to play 4-4-2, which I am massively in favour of United doing, you have to have two very special players in there and have defenders who can play one-on-one.

“You’re asking a lot of the players. I think United need a left-back for next season because Luke Shaw has played every game this year and he may struggle. They need a centre-back, 100%, and they need two midfield players.

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“They are the four priorities right now. They’re the players I would look at adding to this squad.

“Look, if you could then maybe trade Mason Mount for someone else who maybe can play in and out and can be a bit more flexible across the midfield and forward line then I would say go for a fifth.

“But if you can’t, I would say those four areas are the priority and they’ve got to be top-notch, those players.”

Carrick on Man Utd job: ‘It’s not in my control’

After the win over Liverpool, Carrick was still coy about his future and insisted that the decision over whether to make him permanent manager is out of his control.

Carrick said: “It’s not about what I like or what I do not like. It’s not in my control.

“Everything has gone so well, we know the situation and where we are. I am happy with where we are at the moment and we still want to get better.

“Let’s see what happens next. At this moment in time, it’s not something I am thinking about.”