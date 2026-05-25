According to reports, West Ham United are ‘likely’ to sack head coach Nuno Espirito Santo following their relegation from the Premier League.

Nuno had a rollercoaster 2025/26 campaign, with the respected coach parting with Nottingham Forest at the start of the season following a dispute over transfers.

The 52-year-old exited Forest with a strong reputation after guiding them into Europe, and he quickly returned to management with West Ham.

Nuno was tasked with saving West Ham from relegation, and while they certainly improved during his tenure, they dropped to the Championship on the final day of the season.

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It was initially suggested that West Ham would want to stick with Nuno following relegation, but reports on Monday morning revealed they are set to go their seperate ways.

According to journalist Matt Lawton, there are ‘crisis talks’ at West Ham this morning and Nuno is now ‘likely’ to exit the club.

Lawton said: ‘EXCLUSIVE: Nuno Espirito Santo facing sack after being called to crisis talks with West Ham this morning. Sources believe meeting likely to conclude with him being dismissed.’

Scott Parker mooted as potential replacement

Former West Ham boss Alan Pardew revealed he was hearing “strange noises” about Nuno’s future before these reports emerged, with ex-Burnley manager Scott Parker ‘tipped to replace’ him as a suitable replacement.

“The interesting thing from what I’m hearing, which is strange noises from some sources close to me are suggesting Nuno might not be there,” Pardew told talkSPORT.

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“Not in the form of being sacked, because I think he’s tried to do a decent job and I think he’s had a good go at it in the second part of the season.

“But maybe it will suit all parties for him to go and get someone experienced who knows the Championship like Scott Parker, whose name keeps coming up. That’s not from one source, that’s three or four sources.

“It will be interesting to see.”

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Pardew added: “One thing I do know about the Championship, 46 games, you’ve got to have a team that can produce every three days.

“Sometimes Premier League players, if you bring in big internationals, they just can’t cope with it. They find it very, very difficult.

“So you do kind of need to have a real good look at the structure and understand which players are going to cope with it and which ones won’t, which ones you’re really going to have to cash in on and use the money or a percentage of the money to rebuild.

“In a way, it’s a reset.”