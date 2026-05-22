The expectation from multiple top sources is Manchester United are primed to complete the double signing of Sandro Tonali from Newcastle and Ederson Silva from Atalanta.

It’s no secret Man Utd are in the market for two high profile central midfielders this summer. Casemiro is leaving via free agency and likely heading to Inter Miami. Manuel Ugarte is on the chopping block and offers will be entertained.

The No 1 target of INEOS is Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson. However, The Athletic have claimed Forest now value the England international at a mind-boggling £125m. What’s more, our colleagues over on TEAMtalk are reporting Anderson has agreed to join Manchester City.

As such, Man Utd must look elsewhere and reports from numerous reliable sources are pointing to a double deal for Tonali and Ederson. Combined the pair would cost around €150m / £130m to sign.

Reports in Italy have claimed Man Utd have struck an agreement to sign Ederson from Atalanta for €50m.

The latest from Ben Jacobs didn’t quite go that far, though he did stress talks are heading in the right direction.

“Talks are progressing between Manchester United and Atalanta for Ederson and progress has been made,” wrote Jacobs on X.

“No formal offer as of Friday morning but that could change relatively quickly. Ederson and #MUFC have discussed terms over a five-year contract.”

Just 24 hours ago, Fabrizio Romano confirmed Ederson is open to joining the Red Devils.

Sandro Tonali the headline signing

As mentioned, INEOS’ preferred option is Anderson, but per the latest from Gianluca Di Marzio, Carrick’s No 1 target is actually Tonali.

On Thursday, Di Marzio brought news of Man Utd being ‘confident’ of wrapping up the twin signings of Tonali and Ederson.

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He’s backed that up with an even more encouraging update on Friday, with Di Marzio stating: “There was a gentleman’s agreement with Newcastle that included the possibility of a transfer to a top club should they fail to qualify for the Champions League, obviously with a very high valuation, around €100 million as a base.

“Manchester United has decided to focus on Tonali, regardless of Ederson. Tonali is the first player Carrick specifically wants at Manchester.

“There’s a good chance the deal will go through: it’s not yet known whether it will be €100 million, or €75-80 million plus bonuses, but it will be a significant transfer nonetheless.”