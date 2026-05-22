Enzo Maresca is reportedly set to have Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson in his Man City squad next season as he prepares to succeed Pep Guardiola.

It was confirmed on Friday morning that Guardiola will leave at the conclusion of the current season with the current Man City head coach posting an emotional exit video on the club’s social media channels.

Man City legend Guardiola, who is having a stand named after him, said: “When I arrived, my first interview was with Noel Gallagher. I walked out thinking, ‘Okay… Noel is here? This will be fun.’

“And what a time we have had together. Don’t ask me the reasons I’m leaving. There is no reason, but deep inside, I know it’s my time. Nothing is eternal, if it was, I would be here. Eternal will be the feeling, the people, the memories, the love I have for my Manchester City.

“This is a city built from work. From graft. You see it in the colour of the bricks. From people who clocked in early, stayed late. The factories. The Pankhursts. The unions. The music. Simply the Industrial Revolution and how this changed the world. And I think I grew to understand that, and my teams did too.

“We worked. We suffered. We fought. And we did things our own way. Our way.

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“Hard work comes in many forms. Trips to Bournemouth, when we lost the Premier League, and you were there. Trips to Istanbul, when you were there, too.

“Remember, the Manchester Arena attack, when this city showed the world what strength actually looks like? Not anger. Not fear. Just love. Community. Togetherness. A city united.

“Remember, losing my mum during COVID and feeling this club carry me through it. The fans, the staff, the people of Manchester, you gave me strength when I needed it most. Cris, my kids, my whole family, you were there as always. Khaldoon, you were there too.

“Players don’t forget – every single instant, moment, me, my staff, this club, everything. What we have done, we have done it for all of you. And you have been just exceptional. You don’t know it yet, but you are leaving a legacy.

“So as my time comes to an end, be happy. Oasis are back again.

“Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for trusting me.

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“Thank you for pushing me.

“Thank you for loving me.

“Tony Walsh said in his unforgettable poem this is the place. I’m sorry, Tony: this is my place.

“Noel…I was right.

“It has been so f****** fun.

“Love you all.”

Man City are closing in on a deal to sign Anderson

Widespread reports are pointing to former Chelsea head coach Maresca being Guardiola’s successor and he has already agreed his first signing at the club, according to the latest reports.

Italian reporter Nicolo Schira has revealed that Man City have struck an ‘agreement in principle’ with Nottingham Forest midfielder Anderson, who was named in Thomas Tuchel’s England squad for the World Cup on Friday.

Schira explained on X: ‘Excl. – Agreement in principle between #ManchesterCity and Elliot #Anderson for a contract until 2031. #MCFC are now working to reach an agreement with #NottinghamForest to sign the midfielder.’

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