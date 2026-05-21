Erling Haaland is ready to leave Man City in the summer transfer window and wants his agent to engineer a move to Real Madrid, according to reports.

The Citizens drew 1-1 against Bournemouth on Tuesday night as they failed to take the Premier League title race to the final day of the season, as Arsenal were crowned champions.

Widespread reports over the weekend revealed that Pep Guardiola will be quitting Man City at the end of the season after winning the FA Cup and League Cup this term.

Their FA Cup final win over Chelsea last weekend was their 20th trophy under Guardiola and his departure will leave a huge hole at Man City, which Enzo Maresca will be attempting to fill.

There are rumours that Guardiola’s imminent departure could see a queue of players forming to leave the Etihad Stadium over the summer transfer window.

And reports in Spain claim that Haaland is particularly ready to pack his bags with the Norway international ‘asking his agent’ to get him a move to Real Madrid.

READ: Guardiola reacts to Arsenal winning the Premier League and ducks Arteta question

A move to the Bernabeu, where Jose Mourinho is set to become the new manager, is the transfer which ‘most appeals to him’ with uncertainty over the futures of Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe.

The report adds: ‘Despite signing a virtually lifetime contract a year ago, becoming the highest-paid player in Premier League history, he made sure to include a release clause allowing him to leave the English club. And given his disappointment with the project and recent decisions, he wouldn’t be opposed to starting a new adventure, now that four years have passed since his presentation.

‘The Cyborg has already won every possible title with the ‘skyblue’ club, and he has never hidden his curiosity about experiencing other countries and competitions. So, coinciding with Guardiola’s departure, the striker, born in 2000, may also consider packing his bags.’

READ: Arsenal hero David Raya seals 19th clean sheet as Haaland all but secures Golden Boot

However, the ‘the only way for Haaland to arrive at Madrid is through the departures’ of either Vinicius Junior or Mbappe, with the latter seeming very unlikely to leave Real.

Haaland: We should be angry, we should feel a fire inside our belly

Reacting to Man City falling short of winning the Premier League title, Haaland told City Studios earlier this week: “In the end, every game in the Premier League is difficult. We tried. It wasn’t enough. The whole Club should use this as motivation now. We should be angry, we should feel a fire inside our belly because it’s not good enough.

“It’s gone two years now, it feels like forever. We’re going to do everything we can, everyone that will be here next season, to win the league.”

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