Wayne Rooney has made a Premier League title prediction for next season after it emerged that Pep Guardiola will leave Manchester City this summer.

Guardiola is currently right at the end of his latest Premier League title race with Manchester City, who need to finish with two wins and Arsenal to slip up to Crystal Palace on the final day to be crowned champions again.

At this stage, this looks pretty unlikely, but Man City have already won the FA Cup and Carabao Cup this season.

Therefore, no matter how the Premier League title race ends, Guardiola will go out on a high after it was revealed on Monday evening that he will leave Man City at the end of this season.

Guardiola still has a year remaining on his contract, but it has been widely reported in recent months that he is likely to leave this summer and it’s also been revealed that former Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca will replace him.

And Rooney thinks Guardiola’s exit will open up the Premier League title race, while he has issued a warning to Man City.

“There’s no way they will be as successful,” Rooney told BBC on Guardiola leaving Man City.

READ: Will Man City ‘fizzle’ after Pep exit or have they joined elite ranks?

“I think the issue Man City will have is obviously you’ve seen how difficult it was to replace Sir Alex Ferguson, how difficult it even was even for Unai Emery when he went in at Arsenal and how difficult he found it to replace Arsene Wenger.

“I don’t think it’ll be the replacing him. I think it’s the respect which he commands and the influence and the pull in signing players.

“The talk is Maresca is going to go in and I just don’t think that will have the same impact from that point of view.

“I really do think that opens it up and the Premier League next season is going to be so exciting.

“You’ll have City with a new manager, Chelsea with a new manager, Man United, Liverpool potentially with a new manager.

“The Premier League next season will be wide open to see who wins that title.”

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Where next for Pep Guardiola after Manchester City?

Regarding what’s next for Guardiola, Alan Shearer suspects he will step into international management when he is ready to make a return.

“What next for Pep Guardiola after City? A rest!” Shearer told Betfair.

“I think it will be similar to what we’ve seen in the past, he might rest for a year and then come back reenergised and go again.

“I could see him managing an international team, I’m not going to say it’s less pressure but maybe it won’t be as intense, it will be a different challenge for him.”

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