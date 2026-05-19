Liverpool look likely to sell a player who commented with a clapping emoji on Mohamed Salah’s recent social media post, and Jamie Carragher has savaged the star on the way out.

Not for the first time this season and potentially not the last, Salah verbally obliterated Liverpool and their remarkable decline with Arne Slot at the helm last weekend. Salah’s full comments on his social media can be read here.

The Egyptian is leaving at the end of the season despite having a year remaining on his contract.

He’s not the player he once was, though in the fans’ minds, the fault for this omnishambles of a season rests mostly at Slot’s door.

A poll among Liverpool fans conducted by Sky Sports recently revealed 94 percent of Liverpool fans have taken Salah’s side in his spat with Slot.

What’s more, the surprising number of current Reds stars who either liked or commented on the posts suggests the dressing room think Slot is the biggest problem at Liverpool right now too.

Among those to comment on Salah’s posts was Curtis Jones who replied with a clapping emoji.

And according to the latest from trusted reporter, Fabrizio Romano, Jones is now tracking for the exit door at Anfield.

Liverpool expected to sell Curtis Jones

“Inter want Curtis Jones,” Romano declared on his YouTube channel. “He’s very high on their shortlist.

“Jones was already close to signing for Inter in the January transfer window. The player was open to that.

“The deal collapsed because Liverpool didn’t want to let Jones go without signing a replacement.

“Inter are still there. They’re prepared to attack again for Jones. Now it’s going to be important to understand how much Liverpool want as a price tag for a player who is out of contract in 2027, and at the moment, far, far away from signing a new contract at Liverpool.

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“So at the moment the valuation is going to dictate the timing and negotiations for this deal.

“So it’s on Liverpool to ask for a price and then Inter will decide what to do. But for sure Inter like the player and they’re in contact with Curtis Jones.”

Jamie Carragher mauls Curtis Jones

Part of Salah’s post related to Liverpool’s boring and tepid style of play implemented by Slot. It is a far cry from the ‘heavy metal’ brand of football Liverpool played under Jurgen Klopp.

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Whether Jones – who is known for frequently taking too many touches on the ball – would actually suit a faster pace of play is open to debate.

But one figure who reckons he’s not suited is Liverpool legend, Jamie Carragher, who blasted the midfielder on the latest Stick to Football podcast.

“I think Curtis Jones commented on it, didn’t he? Put like a clapping emoji,” Carragher said. “I thought that was a bit strange.”

He added: “I thought ‘Jesus, this is why we don’t play heavy metal football because of players a little bit like Curtis Jones in the squad’.

“He take six touches on the ball before he passes it, I thought ‘Steady on son, stay out of that one. Let Salah do whatever he wants to do, he’s leaving in a week’.”

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