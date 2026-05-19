According to reports, a decision regarding Manchester City’s Financial Fair Play case is ‘expected’ at the end of this season.

At the start of 2022, it emerged that the Premier League had referred Man City to an independent commission over 115 charges of alleged FFP breaches.

This followed a four-year probe into Man City’s alleged conduct between 2009 and 2018, with the Premier League side facing severe consequences if found guilty.

A heavy fine, points deduction, transfer ban and/or expulsion from the Premier League are among the potential punishments if they are found guilty, but Pep Guardiola‘s side have gone about their business as usual over the past few years and have insisted on their innocence.

The actual hearing into this case took place over six weeks at the end of 2024, but there has been little word on when a verdict will be announced over the past 18 months.

At this stage, everyone is tired of a saga that has gone on for far too long and it feels increasingly likely that Man City will face little to no sanctions.

And football finance expert Stefan Borson, who was a former advisor for Man City, claims there is “no special reason” to explain why this process has taken so long.

“It’s famous last words, but it can’t take much longer,” Borson told Football Insider.

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“As I understand it, there are no special reasons why it’s not come out.

“Nobody’s ill, nobody’s negotiating behind the scenes. There’s no secret sort of plans from government to intervene or any of that stuff.

“It’s all actually very vanilla. The original panel just simply hasn’t finished writing it up or hadn’t as of a few weeks ago.”

“it will come out soon after the season ends…”

Borson has also revealed that he has been hearing that the Man City FFP verdict is “expected” to be announced shortly after the end of this season.

“I did hear some information from the legal circuit that would point to it coming to a close in terms of the drafting of the decision,” Borson added.

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“The parties themselves do expect that it will come out soon after the season ends, but they’ve been wrong before.

“My analysis, which has always been based upon the information that’s been out in the market, has obviously been wrong as well because it didn’t arrive.

“But clearly, every day that goes by makes it more likely that it’s coming out just because it simply can’t take very much longer to write up something in a private arbitration, notwithstanding the complexity.”

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