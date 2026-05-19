Manchester United have agreed a deal that Casemiro will love, and the move that’s being termed ‘genius’ will aid their cause in the Champions League.

Man Utd will return to the Champions League for the first time in three seasons next year. It’ll also be the first time the Red Devils have tested themselves in the new and expanded format that comprises a gigantic 36-team group phase.

Their participation in next year’s competition is thanks in large part to Michael Carrick and the wonderful job he’s done as interim manager.

Carrick’s reward is he’ll now get the job outright, and United have just made a move that won’t set pulses racing, but it is important to their UCL aspirations nonetheless.

Taking to X, transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, confirmed Man Utd have agreed a new one-year contract extension with Tom Heaton.

“Tom Heaton has agreed to sign a new one year deal at Man United, until June 2027,” wrote Romano.

Heaton, 40, had been on course to leave when his existing deal expires this summer. However, he’ll now remain in situ for the 2026/27 campaign.

News of this deal will bring a smile to the face of departing midfielder, Casemiro, whose deal isn’t being renewed.

“He’s very important for us,” declared Casemiro who has insisted he’ll remain a Man Utd fan for life. “Very important for us because he pushed the training.”

Why Tom Heaton deal is important for Man Utd

There’s another layer to this story which comes in the form of Man Utd meeting UEFA’s homegrown player requirements for their return to Europe’s top competition next year.

Heaton is homegrown having risen through Man Utd’s youth ranks. He’s spent the vast majority of his senior career elsewhere, but returned to Man Utd in 2021 to serve as back-up.

Heaton has barely made a save since, with the veteran stopper featuring just three times since his return. His last appearance was over three years ago.

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Nevertheless, he’ll ease the pressure on United’s homegrown player quota, with The Sun terming the extension a ‘genius’ deal by INEOS.

They explained: ‘Kobbie Mainoo has been the only ever-present academy graduate in United’s matchday squads this season and clubs competing in Uefa competitions must register four ‘club-trained’ players.

‘Because Mainoo was born after January 1 2005, he will still be eligible for the ‘B list’ – which is for club trained players who have been with their current side for a minimum of two years.

‘Heaton, Amad and Luke Shaw would count as ‘club-trained’ players while Harry Maguire and Mason Mount would be considered ‘association-trained’.’

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