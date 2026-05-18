According to reports, Mohamed Salah is open to making a U-turn on his future at Liverpool on two conditions.

The 2025/26 campaign has been torrid for everyone associated with Liverpool, with the Premier League giants making a really weak defence of their 20th league title.

This is due to several mitigating factors, but Salah and head coach Arne Slot are among those to blame.

Like most of Liverpool’s squad, Salah’s performances have fallen off a cliff since last season, while Slot has rightly come under scrutiny due to his uninspiring tactics and poor results.

Salah and Slot have also butted heads on a couple of occasions, with the forward reacting poorly to falling in the pecking order before it was announced that he would leave on a free transfer this summer. Over the weekend, he hit out at the head coach’s playing style and called for the return of “heavy metal attacking football”.

Salah still has a year remaining on his current Liverpool contract, but all parties concluded that a summer exit is the best course of action.

READ: Who will be the next manager of Liverpool after Arne Slot sack?

However, a new report from The Athletic claims Salah has shown a willingness to make a U-turn on his future, provided Slot and other key figures at Liverpool leave ahead of next season.

The report claims:

‘Not so long ago, some of Salah’s associates in Egypt were quietly suggesting he had not totally given up on the idea of remaining at Liverpool, despite recent announcements. ‘Yet for that to happen, a regime change would be needed — starting with Slot, but also in conjunction with departures of the directors who have confidence in him but are similarly only a year away from their contracts being finished.’

READ MORE: Liverpool left with ‘wet paper towel’; only hope is Enzo Maresca

Fabrizio Romano issues update on Arne Slot as FSG have ‘rethink’

On Monday morning, a report from our colleagues at TEAMtalk revealed FSG have made a U-turn on Slot’s future, with Salah’s outburst following Friday’s loss to Aston Villa ‘triggering’ a response with four possible replacements under consideration.

“They want to support Arne Slot, believe in Arne Slot,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

He added: “There is a sentiment that this season has been too negative for Liverpool in terms of results, 20 defeats, not playing good football.

“So obviously it’s been a complicated one. But at the same time, the reality is that the owners and the management are deciding. And the understanding is that so far, till this weekend, Liverpool never reached out to any other coach, Xabi Alonso or any other manager.

“But at the moment, Liverpool didn’t call Xabi Alonso because they believe in Arne Slot.”

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