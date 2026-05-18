Kylian Mbappe exit talk accelerates as troubled Real Madrid warm to mega sale

The chances of Kylian Mbappe leaving Real Madrid appear to be growing, with two reports providing worrying updates over his future at the Bernabeu.

Over 70 million people recently signed a petition calling for ‘Mbappe Out’. That came after the striker was involved in a heated argument with one of Alvaro Arbeloa’s coaching staff in early May.

Mbappe sparked yet more anger among the Real Madrid fanbase by heading on holiday to Sardinia while recovering from a hamstring injury. Supporters claimed he should have remained with his team-mates to help fire them up for the game against Espanyol.

Mbappe missed El Clasico before making his return against Real Oviedo, coming off the bench to significant jeers at the Bernabeu.

The France captain said he was ‘100 per cent’ fit to start, but complained about Arbeloa making him ‘fourth-choice striker’. He also bemoaned Madrid’s ‘structure and playing style’ under Arbeloa while labelling past manager Xabi Alonso a ‘great coach’.

Spanish outlet AS revealed on Friday that Madrid have ripped up Mbappe’s ‘untouchable’ status. The goalscorer has been warned he could be sold, like past legends Cristiano Ronaldo and Sergio Ramos, if his disruptive behaviour continues.

READ: Liverpool most likely of Big Six clubs to sign ‘fourth-choice’ Mbappe

According to the latest from French newspaper L’Equipe, senior Madrid executives have begun to question the long-term suitability of Mbappe playing alongside Vinicius Junior.

Mbappe returned to the starting lineup against Sevilla on Sunday but was outshone by Vinicius, who netted the winning goal.

The pair sometimes find themselves occupying similar areas as they both love to cut inside from the left wing.

Madrid chiefs are also concerned about the mood in the dressing room. Mbappe has distanced himself from a number of his team-mates, whereas Vinicius has the backing of the majority of the squad.

As such, some senior figures at the Bernabeu are coming to the realisation Mbappe may have to be sold in a future transfer window, if he does not look to rectify these problems.

Real Madrid open to Mbappe or Vinicius sale – report

Alternatively, Vinicius could be put on the market to allow Mbappe to flourish, but that appears less likely as things stand. Vinicius is seen as a key member of the dressing room following all he has achieved with Madrid and the close relationships he has made.

Crucially, Mbappe still has the backing of club president Florentino Perez, who wants his new Galactico to guide the club to LaLiga and Champions League glory.

But if next season is once again disappointing for Madrid, then Mbappe may find his future increasingly uncertain.

It is important to note that Perez has called a presidential election, too. So if he is surprisingly ousted and replaced by someone of the ‘Mbappe Out’ brigade, then a sale would become a concrete possibility.

Jose Mourinho is expected to have a big say on the matter, too. ‘The Special One’ has agreed an initial two-year contract to return to Madrid and replace Arbeloa.

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