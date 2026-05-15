Manchester United have been told why signing Kylian Mbappe would do more harm than good after the Frenchman’s situation in the Spanish capital turned toxic.

Mbappe’s arrival was supposed to yield another era of dominance in Madrid. The opposite is true so far, with Barcelona regularly besting Los Blancos on the domestic front and Real Madrid failing to make it past the quarter-finals of the Champions League since Mbappe joined.

His future has become a hot topic over the past week or so, not least because a petition to get Mbappe out of the club now has more than 73 million signatures.

And on Thursday night, Mbappe’s career in Madrid sunk to a new low when engaging in a war of words with manager, Alvaro Arbeloa, not long after he was booed by his home support.

Mbappe insisted he was told he’s now the fourth choice striker by Arbeloa. He also suggested the club’s early exit from the Copa del Rey this season was because he wasn’t selected.

After the 2-0 victory over Real Oviedo last night – during which Mbappe was heckled and jeered by the Bernabeu crowd – Arbeloa dismissed Mbappe’s fourth choice striker claims as fake news.

If Mbappe were to move on from Real Madrid after just two seasons in situ, Man Utd are one of very few clubs powerful enough to seal a deal.

They can satisfy Mbappe’s giant ego, as well as fund his colossal wages and the world record transfer fee the operation would likely command.

But according to former United coach, Rene Meulensteen, the Red Devils should do everything within their power to resist the temptation to sign Mbappe.

Man Utd signing Kylian Mbappe a net negative

Explaining why, Meulensteen stated (as quoted by United in Focus): “Man United should steer clear of Kylian Mbappe for one reason, Mbappe is not a team player.

“That’s the whole problem with Real Madrid. Vinicius Jr is not a team player.

“Those are the players that would never ever feature under somebody like Luis Enrique. And Pep Guardiola, when he started in Barcelona. Because they have got a very straightforward policy, which is about doing the work that you need to do upfront.

“Every pressing action filters down to the midfield and the defence, making everything so much easier. But if you haven’t got that discipline and work rate it doesn’t work.

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“To me, it’s not a surprise that Mbappe left PSG with Lionel Messi and Neymar and then they won the Champions League. They were not ready to do what the team needed physically.

“So I would be very, very much against Mbappe at United because they have good hardworking team players and it would be moving away from that.”

Real Madrid transfer decision reached

Despite his situation turning toxic, Mbappe has no desire to leave Real Madrid any time soon.

After the Oviedo victory, Mbappe responded to speculation he could leave when declaring: “Why? What? No. I’m not leaving.”

Real supremo, Florentino Perez, has no intention of turfing Mbappe out either, nor does the manager he’s selected to replace Arbeloa – Jose Mourinho.

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