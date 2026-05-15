Bernardo Silva brutally trolls Arsenal as they finally ‘man up’ while Man City in ‘transitional season’

Bernardo Silva has told Arsenal it’s about time they “man up” and start winning titles and reckons Mikel Arteta and his players are fortunate that Manchester City are in a “transitional season”.

Silva is calling time on a glittering Manchester City career that’s already yielded 15 major trophies including the Champions League and six Premier League titles.

He could add a 16th on Saturday as City take on Chelsea in the FA Cup final and he could yet add another Premier League winners’ medal to his collection as Arsenal sit two points ahead of the Citizens at the top of the table with two games to play.

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Silva hasn’t given up hope but took the opportunity in an interview with The Athletic to take pot shots at Arsenal, insisting that “our main rivals were Liverpool by far”.

“They’ve [Arsenal] been growing and it’s a team that has been together for, what, five years now, so it’s only natural that they would man up a little bit and start challenging for titles, so, yeah, let’s see what happens,” Silva said.

“No, I’m not in love. I do believe our main rivals were Liverpool by far. I also believe, and I know this is very subjective, that if we were not in a transitional season and if we didn’t make so many mistakes, we would have won this league.

“I don’t say we would have won easily but we would have won this league. So it’s quite frustrating.”

The Arsenal ‘shame’

City need Arsenal to drop point against either Burnley or Crystal Palace to give them a chance of nipping ahead of them to win the title after the Gunners beat West Ham in controversial fashion last weekend.

Silva agrees that David Raya was fouled as Callum Wilson’s goal was ruled out in stoppage time, but says the lack of consistency is “quite frustrating” and also echoed the criticism Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler aimed at Arsenal earlier in the season regarding time-wasting.

“I think it’s a foul,” Silva said.

“The only problem is the consistency of the referees. It’s not just this. It’s everything that happens around, so in this picture you see three or four fouls taking place. It’s a foul, but it’s quite frustrating when they allow this type of contact at times during the season and then they decide not to allow it in such a game.

“It’s a shame. The Premier League is such a good product in terms of the referees letting the game flow and not whistling every challenge. All of this helps to make it the best league in the world in my opinion.

“But then on the other hand, you look at what has been happening with set-pieces in the last two seasons and it’s a bit of a shame to see teams taking one minute over throw-ins, free kicks, goal kicks, corners… I wouldn’t say that’s the way the game should be going.”