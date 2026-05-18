Gary Neville has backed Chelsea to become a “decent side very quickly” under new head coach Xabi Alonso if they make the right signings.

Chelsea have endured an embarrassing 2025/26 campaign, with the Premier League giants risking finishing in the bottom half without lifting a trophy.

The Blues have sacked two managers who were tied to long-term contracts this season, but they have managed to lure Alonso to Stamford Bridge.

Alonso has been out of work since leaving Real Madrid at the start of this year and has been gearing up for a return to management in recent months.

A return to Liverpool initially seemed most likely, but Chelsea have swooped to secure his services, presumably after giving him assurances over decision-making.

READ: Predicting how Xabi Alonso could have Chelsea lining up next season

It’s important to note that Alonso has been named manager instead of head coach ahead of next season, and he has revealed why he said yes to joining Chelsea.

“Chelsea is one of the biggest clubs in world football and it fills me with immense pride to become manager of this great club,” Alonso said.

“From my conversations with the ownership group and sporting leadership, it is clear we share the same ambition. We want to build a team capable of competing consistently at the highest level and fighting for trophies.

“There is great talent in the squad and huge potential at this football club and it will be my great honour to lead it. Now the focus is on hard work, building the right culture and winning trophies.”

“Chelsea can become a decent side very quickly…”

Despite Chelsea’s struggles this season, Neville believes they could be back challenging for trophies if they make four signings and replace current No.1 Robert Sanchez.

“Chelsea have such an inexperience in the club at every single department,” Neville said on his Sky Sports podcast.

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“They’ve got inexperience on the pitch and they’re going to have to change their model.

“This strategy of only signing young player on massive contracts… no one is saying that signing young players but only signing young players is a big mistake.

“So the first thing I think Xabi Alonso will do, he will want a new goalkeeper, a centre back and a centre forward with experience.

“They’ve got some experience in central midfielder with Caicedo, Fernandez and Lavia, so they can keep those together and they’ve got something there.

“They’ve also got a sprinkling of those fizzy wingers but they need a top centre forward. Joao Pedro is very good by the way, I like him, and Liam Delap is young.

“But they need a top centre forward with strength and class, they need a centre back or two and they definitely need a new goalkeeper.

“I think if they can get those four players by spending a couple of hundred million and recycle fee out of the club, Chelsea can become a decent side very quickly, very quickly. They just lack experience and physicality down the spine.”

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