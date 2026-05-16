Incoming Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso does not want Enzo Fernandez to leave Stamford Bridge, according to a reliable source, as the Spanish media drum up Real Madrid president Florentino Perez’s desire to sign the midfielder.

Chelsea may have lost the FA Cup final against Manchester City 1-0 on Saturday, but the Stamford Bridge faithful will be full of hope and optimism for next season.

That’s because Xabi Alonso is set to be announced as the Chelsea manager.

A deal has been agreed between the former Real Madrid manager and the Chelsea owners, BlueCo.

Alonso is one of the best young managers in Europe and won the Bundesliga title with Bayer Leverkusen in the 2023/24 campaign, and Chelsea have big things planned under the former Liverpool midfielder.

Journalist Ben Jacobs wrote on X at 9:22pm on May 16: “Xabi Alonso is expected to be announced on Sunday and will begin his new role on July 1.

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“He will carry the title of ‘manager’ not head coach.

“This is a recognition of his experience and track record, including winning the Bundesliga with Leverkusen.

“Alonso was a carefully considered choice by Chelsea’s leadership with his coaching quality, trophy pedigree, character, emotional intelligence and leadership all noted during the process.

“Alonso is viewed as calm, tactical and capable of building a high-performance culture at a key time for the club.

“Chelsea feel their project is heading into a new phase from this summer.

“There is an acknowledgement within Chelsea they had to get this appointment right as well as that mistakes have been made this season.

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“Lessons have been learned.

“The objective remains getting the club back to competing for the biggest honours, and back in the #UCL.

“Alonso will work extremely closely with the sporting directors and owners including in recruitment and squad planning.

“Understand Alonso believes the squad is already talented but there are areas to improve this summer.

“Chelsea will seek multiple starters this window, including a new centre-back, and will consider signing Premier League ready players.”

Along with signing top players, it is also imperative that Chelsea keep hold of their major stars, including Enzo Fernandez.

Fernandez has long been on Real Madrid’s radar, with the Spanish and European giants keen on signing a new central midfielder in the summer of 2026.

Madrid are staring at a second successive season without a major trophy, and fresh reports in Spain have claimed that Los Blancos president Florentino Perez is personally keen on bringing the Argentina international midfielder to Estadio Bernabeu.

Florentino Perez to use Enzo Fernandez as Real Madrid ‘electoral card’

Journalist Latigo Serrano said on his YouTube channel this week, as relayed by The Chelsea Chronicle: “Florentino Perez’s third electoral appeal would obviously be a footballer, and one of those footballers that Real Madrid needs in the position where everyone knows the team has had the greatest deficiencies and problems, which is the central midfield.

“This electoral card that Florentino Perez would most likely present, he wouldn’t do so explicitly because it’s a player with a valid contract and no release clause, but he would hint that if he is president of Real Madrid, Enzo Fernandez would be a Real Madrid player.

“He can’t say that publicly because he risks Chelsea saying ‘No, Enzo Fernandez is a Chelsea player and he is not for sale’ but Florentino Perez already knows that Enzo Fernandez wants to leave Chelsea. He knows that Enzo Fernandez wants to play for Real Madrid.”

Xabi Alonso ‘wants to keep’ Enzo Fernandez at Chelsea

Alonso, though, does not want Chelsea to sell Fernandez or Marc Cucurella.

Chelsea FC journalist Simon Phillips wrote on X at 6:10pm on May 16: “Chelsea and Xabi Alonso have agreed a contract and length of contract.

“All parties now working to get it sealed ASAP.

“Alonso speaking to Chelsea players and wants to keep Cucurella and Fernandez.”

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