Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that there is now an ‘agreement’ between Jose Mourinho and Real Madrid over his return to the Spanish giants.

In recent weeks, it has become clear that the former Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur boss is the leading candidate to be Real Madrid’s next permanent manager.

It has been a season of turmoil for Real Madrid, who have now gone two consecutive campaigns without winning a major trophy.

Current boss Alvaro Arbeloa and his predecessor, Xabi Alonso, failed to maintain control of the dressing room in one of Europe’s most difficult managerial jobs, so, understandably, club president Florentino Perez has lobbied for Mourinho‘s return.

Mourinho, who previously managed Real Madrid between 2010 and 2013, is not without his faults, but he will at least demand respect from the dressing room and has the necessary experience to make the best of a difficult situation.

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The veteran boss is currently overseeing Benfica’s unbeaten season in the Primeira Liga with the third-placed side, and his current contract includes a £3m release clause.

But Real Madrid were never going to have a problem triggering this exit clause, and Romano revealed on Monday morning that his return to the club is edging closer.

Romano said on X: ‘BREAKING: José Mourinho back to Real Madrid, HERE WE GO!

‘All terms have been verbally agreed between José Mourinho and Real Madrid, waiting to sign all documents.

‘Plan for initial two year deal, JM to travel to Madrid after Real-Bilbao game. The Special One is back.’

This has since been corroborated by German reporter Florian Plettenberg, who insists Mourinho’s return to Real Madrid is a ‘done deal’.

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Plettenberg said on X: ‘José Mourinho back to Real Madrid – DONE DEAL.

‘Full verbal agreement now reached as expected. Mourinho was ready to return to Real. The final processes are now being initiated.

‘Contract planned at least until 2028. Contract set to be signed soon.’

Jose Mourinho ‘wants’ Real Madrid to sign Rodri

Mourinho has a huge job on his hands to fix the Real Madrid mess and they will inevitably be busy in the transfer market this summer.

One of their priorities will be to fix their midfield, and a report from Spanish outlet Fichajes claims Mourinho has ‘requested’ and ‘chosen’ Man City star Rodri as his ‘first big signing’ for around 60 million euros (£52m).

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The report adds: ‘Real Madrid is already working on a highly ambitious plan for next season, and José Mourinho reportedly has a clear idea of ​​what his first major move should be: Rodri. The Manchester City midfielder appears to be the player chosen by the Portuguese manager to transform the team’s midfield and give them an immediate boost of leadership, control, and competitive edge.

‘The club knows it won’t be a simple operation, but they also understand that the player’s contract situation could present an unexpected opportunity.’

Rodri’s current contract is due to expire in 2027 and he opened the door to a move to Real Madrid earlier this year.