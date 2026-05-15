Liverpool most likely of Big Six clubs to sign ‘fourth-choice’ Mbappe

With Kylian Mbappe seemingly unwanted at Real Madrid, where might he wind up in the Premier League this summer? Liverpool, of course.

Mbappe was jeered when he came off the bench on Thursday night, when he told the media after a win over Real Oviedo that Alvaro Arbeloa had told him that he was now ‘fourth-choice’ striker.

Arbeloa disputes that version of events but, very clearly, all is not well between Real and Mbappe.

Might he be on the move? Honestly, probably not.

Mbappe gets on well with Jose Mourinho, who is all set to replace Arbeloa, and it seems unlikely that Real would give up so easily on a player they courted since the cradle.

But it is not impossible. And Premier League clubs ought to be alive to Mbappe’s potential availability.

Here is how we’ve ranked the Big Six’s prospects of landing the France megastar…

6) Tottenham Hotspur

“I don’t think I will play for Tottenham in my life,” said Mbappe back in 2021/22 when he was considering life after PSG. Spurs finished that season in the Champions League; they could be in the Championship in just over a week.

We doubt Mbappe would be quite as polite if the same question was put to him this summer.

5) Chelsea

You just know that one of the half-dozen or so sporting directors at Chelsea have pitched ‘Project Mbappe’ to the rest of the Blues’ brains trust this week.

Of course, signing a ready-made mega-star isn’t Chelsea’s usual modus operandi but landing Mbappe would doubtless appeal to the egos on the Blue Co. board.

Still, even with a contract until the end of time and free rein to use Strasbourg as his own personal play thing, this Chelsea just aren’t that appealing.

Anyway, Chelsea had their chance and they f***ed it.

4) Manchester City

We assumed that if Erling Haaland and Mbappe were ever going to be paired together, it would be at Real Madrid. And we’d still bet on Haaland leaving City before Mbappe quits Real.

But if the flak flying at Mbappe right now does make him consider his future, we know he likes the idea of playing for Pep Guardiola.

“I didn’t say ‘no’ to Guardiola, I said ‘no’ to Manchester City,” said Mbappe after City tried to sign him from Monaco when he made his move to PSG permanent in 2018.

Of course, should City succeed on this occasion, would he be playing for Pep? Anyone contemplating an offer from City would need assurances over Guardiola’s future.

In any case, City are now past the stage of needing to be seen signing – or attempting to sign – superstars.

3) Manchester United

United seem to have moved in a different direction too since INEOS got their feet under the table. The prospect of paying Mbappe £500,000 a week plus bonuses would go down with Sir Jim Ratcliffe as well as a tax bill handed to him by an immigrant.

But old habits still die hard, and doubtless Old Trafford is one of the very few places probably still with accountants who could tickle the numbers to make them work for United.

The Red Devils have made good progress on the road back towards credibility, one of the first steps being to return to the Champions League. The signing of a bona fide superstar – one who would contribute to the team, not just the profile – would put the rest of Europe on notice that United are back.

And Christ knows they need more depth at centre-forward.

MORE: Man Utd advised against proceeding with shock Kylian Mbappe signing

2) Arsenal

“Why not?.. When there is a player of that calibre, we always have to be in that conversation.”

That was Mikel Arteta two years ago when it became clear Mbappe was leaving PSG and up for grabs. Most laughed at the time, but Arteta could wipe those smirks from their faces in the next fortnight or so.

This summer, Arsenal might never be in a position of greater authority if they win the Premier League and Champions League. If Arteta was pushing for Mbappe when they were perennial runners-up, you can bet he will be as kings of Europe.

And, like United, Arsenal’s front line could certainly use Mbappe.

1) Liverpool

So too could Liverpool. And they have a trump card – if they choose to use it.

Mbappe has spoken of his fondness and respect for Xabi Alonso: “I had a great relationship with Xabi. He is going to become a great coach,” he said on Thursday night.

That may have been as much a slight on Arbeloa as a compliment for Alonso, but it is clear that Mbappe enjoyed working – briefly – with the ex-Real boss.

Which gives Liverpool another reason – not that they need it – to hire Alonso this summer.

Regardless of which manager is in charge of Liverpool next season – surely it’s Alonso?! – they will have a Mo Salah-shaped hole to fill. Positionally, Mbappe is different, but his profile would certainly compensate – and more – for Salah’s exit.

Which also frees up a large portion of the salary Mbappe would command.

Liverpool spent big last summer, which wasn’t a wrong move, even if the way they went about it was. It illustrated the ambition, which we assume still remains.