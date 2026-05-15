Manchester United’s chances of bringing Harry Kane to Old Trafford may have just received a boost, with a German reporter revealing Bayern Munich’s current stance on the England international striker.

Kane is one of the finest strikers in the world and has long been on the radar of Man Utd.

Man Utd wanted to sign the England international before he joined Bayern Munich from Tottenham Hotspur in 2023.

The Premier League club’s co-owner, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, is reportedly a big fan of Kane.

The INEOS chief would love to bring the 32-year-old to Old Trafford, even though Man Utd signed Benjamin Sesko from RB Leipzig in the summer of 2025.

On May 6, TEAMtalk reported that Man Utd are among three clubs who have ‘remained closely informed’ on Kane’s situation.

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The 32-year-old is under contract at Bayern until the summer of 2027.

While Kane is happy at Bayern, where he has won back-to-back Bundesliga titles, Bild journalist Christian Falk has revealed that the German giants are not planning to hand him a five-year contract.

According to the German reporter, who specialises in Bayern Munich, the Bavarian giants have not yet made an offer.

Bayern Munich stance on Man Utd target Harry Kane

Falk wrote on his website, CFBayernInsider: “It is NOT TRUE: Bayern Munich have a contract offer on the table for Harry Kane.

“As they say, often 1 +1 =2.

“Bayern Munich want to keep him.

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“Kane is feeling very fine, very well in Munich.

“Bayern want to open talks with him about a new contract before the World Cup.

“The England captain is of an age where you’re not going to give him a five-year contract.

“So, a one-plus-one kind of deal makes sense.

“I think this could happen in the future, but it’s not the case that the negotiations are so clear at present.

“Kane is totally relaxed, and for him, it would be fine to talk after the World Cup.

“So, you see, he’s relaxed with the situation in Munich because he’s enjoying life at the club.”

Kane is 32 now, and his next contract is likely to be final big one.

If Bayern are unwilling to commit to a long-term deal, then Man Utd could swoop in.

Kane is a world-class striker who was a huge success in the Premier League with Tottenham.

Man Utd will know that signing Kane would make them hugely potent in attack.

The Red Devils will play in the Champions League next season, and signing a player of Kane’s stature would be massive for the Premier League giants.

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