Rio Ferdinand believes that Manchester United should appoint Paris Saint-Germain manager Luis Enrique as their boss if he became available, and has also given his take on Michael Carrick.

Carrick has been the Man Utd interim manager since January 2026, following the departure of Ruben Amorim.

Under Carrick, Man Utd have secured their place in the Premier League top five this season and have qualified for the Champions League.

Man Utd are planning to hold talks with Carrick over the managerial role on a permanent basis.

Sky Sports have reported that formal discussions between Man Utd co-owners INEOS and Carrick will begin within days..

Former Man Utd defender Rio Ferdinand has backed INEOS’s stance to go for Carrick.

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However, the former England international defender would still love to see Luis Enrique at Man Utd.

Luis Enrique is in charge of PSG at the moment. The former Barcelona boss led the French club to Champions League glory last season.

PSG have already won Ligue 1 this campaign and will face Arsenal in the final of the Champions League.

The Spaniard also won the Best FIFA Men’s Coach Award in 2025.

Rio Ferdinand would love Luis Enrique as Man Utd manager

Ferdinand said on talkSPORT when asked if Carrick would be his first-choice Man Utd manager for next season and beyond: “He would be my first choice given the lack of options that are around, given what he has done and the lack of options.

“The only people I would be looking at seriously and going, do you know what, regardless of what he has done, I think, Luis Enrique.

“If he came up for grabs, he is the manager of the current Champions League, the current team that are in there to win it, back-to-back titles and the best team on the planet, right, he is a great manager.

“If he is available, I don’t care what Michael Carrick has done, you take him because of what he has achieved, okay.”

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Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has previously reported Man Utd’s interest in Luis Enrique.

Romano said on his YouTube channel in April: “There is someone internally at Man Utd who is a big, big fan and dreams of Luis Enrique as Manchester United manager one day.

“So there is some truth in the reports over the last two or three months about Enrique and Man Utd, in the sense that Man Utd have some people internally who have this thought of Enrique some day being maybe Man Utd manager.

“But nothing more than this because at the moment his focus is on PSG, negotiating his new contract, and on the pitch of course.”

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