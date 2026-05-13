Danny Murphy has given his verdict on Anthony Gordon after learning that the Newcastle United winger wants to join Bayern Munich, with Liverpool keen on bringing the star to Anfield in the summer transfer window.

According to talkSPORT, Gordon is ready to leave Newcastle for Bayern in the summer transfer window and has already ‘agreed terms’ with the Bundesliga champions.

However, no agreement is in place between Bayern and Newcastle over Gordon, who is one of the best left-wingers in the Premier League.

Newcastle want £75million for the former Everton winger, but Bayern, who reached the semi-finals of the Champions League this season, are not willing to pay that.

ChronicleLive, though, has dismissed the claim that Gordon has an agreement in place with Bayern, but the local media outlet has noted that ‘the forward could still leave this summer’.

Nevertheless, Gordon’s desire to move to Bayern will come as a blow for Liverpool, who are looking to sign a new winger in the summer transfer window and are keen on Gordon.

READ: Would Arsenal double put Arteta ahead of Klopp in manager ranking?

Bild journalist Christian Falk reported on May 8 that there was “contact with Liverpool” from Gordon’s agents regarding a potential 2026 summer move.

Former Liverpool and England international midfielder Danny Murphy is “surprised” that Gordon is keen on a move to Bayern.

The talkSPORT pundit does not think that Gordon will get into the Bayern starting line-up ahead of Luis Diaz.

Liverpool target Anthony Gordon warned against Bayern Munich move

Murphy said about Gordon on talkSPORT (11:09am, May 13): “I am a little surprised.

“I mean, I like Anthony Gordon. He has got great strengths and qualities.

READ MORE: Liverpool: Clear ‘indication’ suggests FSG ‘not convinced’ by Alonso after Ornstein update – ‘the fact is’

“His consistency is a problem. Yes, he had that wonderful run in Europe this season, but a lot about it is, this is his highest scoring season.

“But when you look at where Bayern Munich are at, I don’t think he threatens the XI.

“He is not on Diaz’s level or Olise’s level.

“So, from a footballing perspective, I am looking at, of course, he is going to… if it does happen, amazing contract, they will pay him more than he is on at Newcastle, he is going to a club that are more likely to win things.

“They are going to play 60 games, so he will get games.

“He is not on the same level as Luis Diaz, and he is what, four years younger, three years younger.

“So, unless Munich have got some sort of plan, Olise is off somewhere and Diaz is off somewhere, I don’t think.

“Okay, he has confidence in himself, fine, I am sure he has, he is that type of lad, but from a footballing perspective, as a player, I am trying to look at it from his point of view.

“Other than the financial gain, you are going to be sitting on the bench.”

READ NEXT: Full list of Liverpool transfer targets revealed – Tottenham, Brighton, West Ham stars included