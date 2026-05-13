Manchester United have taken a shine to Jude Bellingham’s younger brother, Jobe Bellingham, with the Red Devils’ recruitment team blown away by the Borussia Dortmund midfielder, according to a report.

Under interim manager Michael Carrick, Man Utd have secured their place in the Premier League top five and will play in the Champions League next season.

Talks will be held over keeping Carrick in the Man Utd managerial role beyond this season.

Man Utd are also planning to sign at least two new midfielders in the summer transfer window, as the club’s co-owners, INEOS, aim for a rebuild in the middle of the park.

Elliot Anderson, Carlos Baleba and Adam Wharton have long been linked with Man Utd, who also have Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde on their radar.

Man Utd target Jobe Bellingham

A new name has now emerged on Man Utd’s list, with TEAMtalk reporting that the Red Devils are keen on Jobe Bellingham and have added him to their ‘shortlist’.

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Jobe Bellingham is the younger brother of Real Madrid and England international midfielder Jude Bellingham and is highly rated.

Bellingham joined Dortmund from Sunderland in the summer of 2025 and is under contract at the German club until 2030.

The 20-year-old England Under-21 international midfielder has made 44 appearances for Dortmund this season, giving four assists in the process.

While Bellingham initially struggled in the Bundesliga, he has started 18 of Dortmund’s last 20 matches.

TEAMtalk has reported that Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City have all been following Bellingham’s progress at Dortmund this season, just as Man Utd have.

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The report has stated: ‘The midfielder has long been regarded within recruitment circles as one of the most exciting young prospects in world football for his age group and his recent performances have only strengthened that reputation.’

The Man Utd recruitment team has been hugely impressed with the former Borussia Dortmund and Sunderland midfielder.

Insiders close to Man Utd have told TEAMtalk that ‘Bellingham’s development has become an increasingly frequent discussion point among United’s recruitment staff in recent months’.

Bellingham, though, recently spoke about his future and said that he wants to stay at Dortmund.

The midfielder said late last month: “When you’re playing games, you start to feel a better rhythm.

“When young players get to have a run of games in the team, you see them develop.

“Even if it means you might fail at first, you get to figure out your game, your teammates, the formation, the way you play, the style and the stadium.

“You gain rhythm the more you play, and I feel like I’ve certainly been able to build confidence and more of a presence by playing more.

“I’m going to be here for a long time, so I’m happy that I’m building that rhythm.”

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