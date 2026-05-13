Jose Mourinho is reportedly ‘on the verge’ of a return to Real Madrid, while the ‘agreed terms’ of his contract have been revealed.

The former Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur boss is currently in charge of Benfica, but reports in recent months have indicated that he could return to Real Madrid ahead of next season.

It has felt inevitable for a while that the Spanish giants will part ways with current boss Alvaro Arbeloa ahead of next season, with the inexperienced boss struggling after replacing Xabi Alonso at the start of this year.

Like Alonso, Arbeloa has struggled to maintain control of a fractured Real Madrid dressing room and results have been poor during a second successive season without a trophy.

Therefore, it’s unsurprising that they are making a move for Mourinho, because he will at least demand respect from Real Madrid’s players as they look to get back on track ahead of next season.

READ: Real Madrid president Florentino Perez loses the plot with astonishing press conference



It has been reported that club president Florentino Perez has been the driving force behind Real Madrid’s move to bring back Mourinho, who previously managed the club between 2010 and 2013.

Now, The Telegraph claims Mourinho is to be ‘named’ Real Madrid’s next manager and he is ‘on the verge’ of returning.

The report explains: ‘The current Benfica manager is the first choice of the club and its president Florentino Pérez, who went on the attack against his critics on Tuesday evening and demanded a fresh mandate from the club’s members. Mourinho, 63, has one more game in charge of Benfica this season – still unbeaten in the Portuguese top flight but currently placed to finish third.

‘Mourinho is likely to deal directly with Pérez over the terms of his appointment. There will have to be an agreement reached with Benfica who have Mourinho – who started his management career at the club in 2000 – under contract until the summer of 2027. No problems are expected on that front.’

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Real Madrid, Mourinho ‘agreed terms’ revealed

Our colleagues at TEAMtalk have already revealed the ‘agreed terms’ of Mourinho’s new deal with Real Madrid, with the veteran boss set to sign a three-year deal.

The report adds:

‘TEAMtalk understands Mourinho has now agreed a three-year contract in principle to return to Madrid, although an official announcement is not expected until after Benfica conclude their season against Estoril on Sunday.’

Mourinho has a huge job on his hands to rebuild Real Madrid and a report in Spain claims one of their ‘top priorities’ is to sign a new winger and he has ‘recommended’ Arsenal star Gabriel Martinelli as a ‘surprise’ signing.

Martinelli is said to be an alternative to Michael Olise and Kenan Yildiz, but Mourinho ‘would be very happy’ to work with the Gunners star.

READ NEXT: Real Madrid: Mourinho ‘requests’ three signings to return and will ‘clear out five players’ – report

