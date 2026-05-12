According to reports, Jose Mourinho has ‘reached an agreement’ over a return to Real Madrid and has ‘demanded’ three ‘specific’ signings.

The veteran boss has been heavily linked with a potential return to Real Madrid over the past few weeks and he now appears to be edging closer to replacing current head coach Alvaro Arbeloa.

Real Madrid have endured a disastrous 2025/26 campaign, with there being chaos on and off the field in their second straight season without winning a major trophy.

Arbeloa and his predecessor, Xabi Alonso, have struggled to maintain control of the dressing room this season, so it somewhat makes sense that club president Florentino Perez has reportedly moved to bring Mourinho back.

The former Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur manager previously led Real Madrid between 2010 and 2013 and is currently in charge of Benfica.

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Under Mourinho, Benfica have won 26 of their last 44 matches and they are unbeaten in Primeira Liga, but they sit third in the table.

This has alerted Real Madrid, who need to activate the £3m release clause in Mourinho’s contract to bring him back.

On Monday night, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirmed that Mourinho and Real Madrid “are in advanced conversations”.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “I keep insisting on the Jose Mourinho story and Real Madrid. Do not follow the public statements. Follow the reality behind the scenes.

“The reality behind the scenes is that Jose Mourinho and Real Madrid are in advanced conversations. Talks are taking place. The project is being presented. Discussions are ongoing. The deal between Jose Mourinho and Real Madrid is absolutely on.”

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He added: “My understanding, with maximum respect to those saying it depends on Mourinho, is that this depends on Florentino Perez. If Florentino decides to send an official proposal to Jose Mourinho, Mourinho would be ready to take the Real Madrid job. According to my information, Mourinho is not rejecting Real Madrid.

“If this does not happen, it will be because Real Madrid decided not to move forward. Jose Mourinho is ready for the Real Madrid opportunity.”

Real Madrid and Jose Mourinho ‘reach agreement’

Now, journalist Sacha Tavolieri claims Mourinho’s return to Real Madrid is now a ‘done deal’.

He said on X: ‘DONE DEAL: José Mourinho is set to become the next manager of Real Madrid!

‘The Portuguese coach has reached an agreement with the club’s management. An official statement from José Mourinho is expected next week.’

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And a report from Spanish outlet Fichajes claims Mourinho has made the ‘special request’ for Benfica centre-back Antonio Silva to follow him to Real Madrid.

The report claims: ‘Mourinho has complete faith in his potential and believes he can be a key player in the overhaul of Real Madrid’s defence. His direct knowledge of the player reinforces this belief.

‘The centre-back’s contract expires in a year, a factor that could facilitate his departure if Benfica decides to negotiate to avoid losing him for free in the future.’

Silva is said to be one of three ‘specific’ transfer ‘demands’ made by Mourinho to Real Madrid along with the arrivals of Diogo Costa and Ruben Neves.