According to reports, Xabi Alonso has emerged as the ‘early preferred choice’ to be Chelsea’s next manager, but they could miss out.

Chelsea are in the process of appointing a new manager, having parted company with Liam Rosenior last month.

Due to BlueCo’s mismanagement, the Blues have descended into a shambles in an embarrassing 2025/26 campaign, with the Premier League giants looking increasingly likely to finish in the bottom half.

Therefore, a substantial rebuild is required at Stamford Bridge and they cannot afford to get their decision on their next manager wrong.

Chelsea are linked with a wide array of options to replace Rosenior, but former Real Madrid boss Alonso appears to be a leading option.

Alonso is also linked with Liverpool and they have reportedly ‘decided to act’, while The Daily Mail are reporting that they could provide Chelsea with competition.

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The report claims:

‘Xabi Alonso is among Chelsea’s candidates to succeed the sacked Liam Rosenior, alongside Andoni Iraola and Marco Silva. ‘According to some sources, Alonso is an early preferred choice. Whether they can convince the former Real Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen head coach to come to Stamford Bridge is another matter, given his greater allegiances to Liverpool, and the fact they may well move on from Arne Slot this summer.’

Despite this, journalist Nicolo Schira claimed over the weekend that the Blues have held ‘positive talks’ with Alonso’s team.

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He said on: X: ‘Positive first talks this week between #Chelsea and Xabi #Alonso, who could become the new #CFC’s manager.

‘The Spanish coach has given his availability for a long term project and contract. In #Blues’ short list there are still other candidates. Reflections Underway.’

Chelsea warned elite bosses “wouldn’t come”…

Ex-Chelsea star Ruud Gullit is fed up with what’s been happening at his former club and has explained why he thinks four top managers would reject the chance to join them.

“Yes, because any manager would see what I see and say: ‘I need experienced players. I need a Casemiro, a [Aurelien] Tchouameni. I need these types of players in midfield. I need this kind of experience alongside the young talent’,” Gullit told GOAL when asked whether Chelsea have lost their appeal for elite managers.

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“And if you don’t have them, it’s going to be a problem.

“The only thing that is certain for a Chelsea manager is that he gets fired. That’s the only certainty.

“And as a coach you have to learn to adapt to the club’s philosophy. Does it match yours? And do you get the players you need to do what you want to do?

“Pep Guardiola got all the players he wanted. That’s why he’s been successful. But if you told Pep, ‘Deal with what we give you’, he wouldn’t come. Mourinho wouldn’t come. Klopp wouldn’t come. [Carlo] Ancelotti wouldn’t come. These are people who know exactly what the right formula is.”