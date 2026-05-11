West Ham star Mads Hermansen has shed light on how Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya responded to the disallowed goal in Sunday’s 1-1 draw.

On Sunday afternoon, Arsenal and West Ham played out one of this season’s most tense games, with the result having implications for both ends of the Premier League table.

The Gunners ultimately won 1-0 thanks to Leandro Trossard’s deflected shot, but they survived an almighty scare in stoppage time as West Ham had a goal chalked off.

Callum Wilson looked to have equalised with a finish from a corner, but the goal was disallowed following a prolonged VAR review as Pablo was adjudged to have fouled Raya.

This was just about the right decision, and Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta took time to “congratulate” the match officials after the match.

“In the end, this is the beauty of the Premier League,” Arteta told reporters after Arsenal’s 1-0 win.

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“In all this chaos and with the keeper in your box, they managed to score. The referee and the VAR today had a lot of courage to stop and analyse the action and give the opportunity to the referee to make the call.

“I think nobody would disagree that it is a clear foul because David has the ball almost in his hands and they don’t allow him to do that and they take advantage to score the goal.

“My instinct, because I watched it live, is that it was going to be a foul. But I understand and today I realised for the referees to be in that position and make that call and change the course of one the two teams, what a responsibility. What a big call.

“When I had to be critical, I have been. Today I have to congratulate them [referees]. A lot of courage and bravery to stand out and give the opportunity to the referee to have a look at the action.”

“I spoke with David after the game…”

West Ham star Hermansen, meanwhile, has revealed that he and Raya have the same feelings on this incident and others that have occurred this season.

“I spoke with David after the game and I think we have the same experience on this matter during this season,” Hermansen said.

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“Because, of course, he has every right to ask for a free-kick or a foul on him. But I think you can find a lot of situations during this season where it’s been different.”

And Hermansen has also explained why he did not “understand” the decision to disallow West Ham’s equaliser.

“If you ask any goalkeeper in the league, if he’s been illegally blocked, pulled, pushed on corners this season I think you will not find anyone who has not experienced this,” Hermansen added.

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“So to give this, I’m not sure I understand why.”

He continued: “You know, I agree it’s a foul. You can give the foul on the goalkeeper, definitely.

“But (with) what has been given during this season of goals with illegal blocks and illegal pulls and pushing and stuff on goalkeepers, I don’t understand why that’s been given. That’s all.”