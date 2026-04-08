The Arsenal team to play Sporting in the Champions League.

David Raya was hailed as “phenomenal” by Mikel Arteta and “unbelievable” by Kai Havertz after Arsenal’s 1-0 win over Sporting, but Kenny Cunningham’s not having the Spanish goalkeeper, claiming he lacks the “aura” to be considered among the world’s best and that his teammates are “blowing smoke”.

Havertz scored the stoppage-time goal for the Gunners in a victory typical of Arsenal this season, in which their strength in defence was key while they lacked creativity in the final third.

Raya made a couple of very good saves to keep Sporting at bay and Rui Borges hailed him as “the best player on the pitch” after the game.

But Cunningham evidently has quite the vendetta against Raya, with his argument against him falling down somewhat at his insistence that compatriot Caoimhin Kelleher is “the better goalkeeper”.

The former Republic of Ireland and Birmingham defender said on Premier Sports Ireland: “In terms shot-stopping: very good, athletic. Does he make a fair number of good quality saves? Yeah, absolutely.

“Decent with the ball at his feet, yeah. I think Caoimhin Kelleher is better in terms of his ball distribution.

“In terms of coming off his line and dominating the box, the six-yard box and beyond, and really imposing himself, I don’t think he does it often enough.

“I think he goes into his shell a little bit when the opposition put players into the six-yard box and I don’t think he dominates. I think that’s the small weakness in his game.

“That’s why I don’t put him up with the likes of [Gianluigi] Donnarumma, [Thibaut] Courtois… Alisson we know is on the slide a little bit, to an extent.

“Caoimhin Kelleher, for me, is the better goalkeeper. You need to tell me what attribute in his [Raya] game is better than Caoimhin Kelleher in terms of his shot-stopping, his distribution and his ability to command his box.

“Where does he get the advantage on Caoimhin Kelleher? Those three facets.”

Given gave Cunningham the short shrift his comments deserved in reply.

“I’m not sure you can compare Caoimhin Kelleher and David Raya. I’m here to talk about David Raya because he played tonight,” Given responded.

“I said this before the game and I’m not saying I’m right and he’s [Cunningham] is wrong, I’m just saying the performance tonight was absolutely brilliant.

“We talk about the save in the first half…”

Cunningham cut in: “One save, one very good save in the first half! That’s it. That [the praise from Kai Havertz] is his team-mate there, blowing smoke.”

But Given insists Raya is one of the key reasons why Arsenal have done so well this season.

“You speak to people who know about goalkeepers and ask them… I think he’s one of the reasons they’re nine points clear at the top of the Premier League,” Given explained.

“One of the reasons why they’re probably one foot in the semi-finals of the Champions League is because of David Raya as well.

“There are big games coming up around the corner over the next seven weeks and he’ll play a huge part in what they’re going to succeed with.”

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On Cunningham’s insistence that Raya fails to dominate his box, Given added: “I disagree with that as well. He’s one of the springiest, he picks crosses up from lots of stuff that other goalkeepers don’t come for.

“I disagree with that totally. There was one at the start of the second half, he was on the halfway line, out for a header.

“He’s a sweeper ‘keeper, he’s on the front foot and he reads the game so well. It’s not just about shot-stopping, it’s about decision-making, setting the tone of the game.

“As a goalkeeper, he does everything.”

Refusing to back down, Cunningham insisted Raya lacks the “aura” or “personality” to be thought of in the same bracket as the very best goalkeepers in the world.

“I think it is just in terms of the confidence. I think it’s an aura, a personality, a presence,” he said.

“It’s difficult to put your finger on it. Hopefully I’m giving you an understanding of what I’m talking about.

“I’m talking particularly in terms of crosses coming into the box, corner kicks, long throw-ins, it’s such an important part of the game.

“Those other goalkeepers that you’re speaking about [Donnarumma and Courtois], for me, are ones who take responsibility.”

Given his back: “I think Donnarumma has struggled this year, at times, with balls into the box and crosses into the box.

“He’s getting involved in fighting people and punching at stuff, flapping at things when balls are in the box and the physicality of it so I don’t think that’s a good example.

“I think Donnarumma is a brilliant goalkeeper, I just think you’re being extremely harsh [on Raya], to say the least.”