Liverpool now ‘close’ to deal after ‘first two bids rejected’ as Reds send scout to Everton

Liverpool are now closing in on a new deal for Ibrahima Konate with the France international set for a big salary increase, according to reports.

The Reds have been thin at centre-back this season after they failed to get a deal over the line in the summer for Marc Guehi, who now plays for Manchester City, after Crystal Palace pulled out of a deal at the last minute.

The Merseysiders have been relying on Konate and Virgil van Dijk staying injury free with new signing Giovanni Leoni picking up a season-ending injury in September.

Liverpool, who have Joe Gomez to cover, weren’t panicked into a new centre-back signing in January with midfielder Ryan Gravenberch also able to play there if needed.

The Reds could be faced with more issues in that position in the summer with Konate yet to sign a new contract despite his deal coming to an end in June.

Konate has also been linked with a potential move to Real Madrid – but Fabrizio Romano revealed earlier this month that interest has cooled for now.

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Romano said on his YouTube channel: “The situation with Ibrahima Konate is the situation that Real Madrid stopped a few months ago.

“I think it was November or something like that.

“They stopped the conversation.

“Now, if Ibrahima Konate can’t agree a new contract at Liverpool, let’s see what’s going to happen.

“At the moment, again, is still on standby, still nothing advanced, but, for sure, Real Madrid will be busy with defenders, and we will be here to keep you updated.”

And now Italian journalist Nicolo Schira insists that Konate is ‘getting closer’ to sealing a new deal at Liverpool that will see him increase his salary.

Schira wrote on X: ‘After the first two bids turned down, Ibrahima #Konatè is currently getting closer to extend his contract with #Liverpool. In addition to the renewal. The centre-back will receive a huge increase in salary. #transfers #LFC’

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Not everyone will be happy about Konate staying at Liverpool, with his performances this season below par at times and Robbie Fowler noticed against Manchester City in the FA Cup at the weekend that the Frenchman gave in.

Fowler said: “You know you have tough times; I mentioned before about leaders, just look at the reaction from Konate, that’s like a defeatist attitude, someone who sort of gives in.

“Don’t get me wrong, it’s a great finish, the movement is great, it’s a good goal by City, but I actually want a bit more from my team defensively. I think Konate just gives in.”

Fowler added: “I’ve seen it on more than one occasion this year with him where the ball goes past him and he’s quick to sort of give in.”

Liverpool will be looking to replace Mohamed Salah in the summer transfer window and Sport Bild (via Sport Witness) has revealed that the Reds were impressed by Bazoumana Toure’s ‘pace and resilience’ as they scouted him at Everton’s stadium recently.

The Hoffenheim winger appeared in a friendly as the Ivory Coast played Scotland at the Hill Dickinson Stadium during the international break.

Liverpool continue to pay close attention to Toure with the Bundesliga outfit valuing the Ivorian at around €40m ahead of the summer transfer window.