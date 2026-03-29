Liverpool are reportedly ready to launch a substantial bid of £70m for Nottingham Forest defender Murillo as they look to future-proof their backline, according to GiveMeSport.

The Brazilian center-back has been identified as a priority target for Arne Slot, with club executives viewing the 23-year-old as the perfect candidate to eventually succeed 34-year-old captain Virgil van Dijk, who has come under fire recently.

Murillo, who moved to the City Ground from Corinthians for just £10.4m in 2023, has rapidly established himself as a top-tier Premier League defender. His blend of recovery speed and technical ability has seen him described as a “monster” by recruitment experts.

The move comes at a critical time for the Liverpool defense. Ibrahima Konate is currently at a major crossroads, with his contract set to expire this June and no sign of a breakthrough in negotiations.

Reports suggest Konate has turned down the club’s latest extension offer, with Real Madrid and PSG both monitoring the standoff. If no agreement is reached, Liverpool face the prospect of losing the 26-year-old on a free transfer.

Ben Jacobs recently noted that Liverpool’s succession planning was in place long before any official exit negotiations began for key players like Mohamed Salah. The club are operating with precision rather than panic as they look to avoid a defensive void.

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The potential arrival of Murillo would follow the already agreed £60m deal for Rennes prodigy Jeremy Jacquet. The young Frenchman is set to arrive in July, potentially forming a new-look defensive core alongside the Brazilian.

Liverpool currently sit in fifth place, just one point above Chelsea in a tense battle for Champions League qualification. The revenue from Europe’s elite competition is seen as vital to funding a summer spend that could exceed £130m on defense alone.

With Virgil van Dijk entering the final year of his contract and Ibrahima Konate’s future unresolved, the club are unwilling to leave their transition to chance.

Murillo is understood to be open to a move to a Champions League club, particularly if Forest, who currently sit just above the relegation zone, struggle to match his ambitions.

The Brazil international’s ability to progress play from the back is viewed as a major upgrade for Slot’s tactical setup. While he remains less aerially dominant than Konate, his high ceiling and durability have made him the most sought-after defender on the club’s shortlist.

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