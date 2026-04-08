Man Utd players give final verdict on Carrick as £155m ‘revolution’ becomes clear

Man Utd winger Amad Diallo insists that the Red Devils players think Michael Carrick is “the right man” to become permanent manager.

Ruben Amorim was sacked earlier this year with Carrick given the Man Utd job on an interim basis until the end of the season.

And things could not have gone much better for the former Man Utd midfielder with the Red Devils winning seven, drawing two and losing one of their ten matches under Carrick.

Those results have put them in third position in the Premier League table and on course to secure Champions League qualification next season.

It now seems likely that Carrick will be given the job at the end of the season and Amad insists the Man Utd players would be happy if that happened.

Amad said of Carrick: “Obviously, it’s not for us as players to decide his future but he’s been great. He’s done so much for the team, he has a lot of experience, he knows the club, he has been in the house.

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“We think he’s the right man and we’re really happy for what he’s doing right now. We have had a good experience with him, playing under him, it’s not for us to decide but we are going to try and take as much as we can from him.

“He’s been here not too long but he’s done very well. His relationship with every player is very good and sometimes you need this kind of manager to bring the club to where they belong. From a personal view, he’s the right man but it’s not the players who decide.”

Former Man Utd midfielder Nicky Butt thinks Carrick will get the job in the summer as there are no other candidates that jump out as “the man”.

Butt said on The Good, The Bad & The Football podcast: “The thing with the Michael scenario is that it’s all well and good people saying that he’s not quite ready for the job, and I get that side of the argument as well.

“But for me, if you’re asking me the question, if you don’t give it to Michael then who are you giving it to? There’s nobody I can think of that is jumping out, going: that’s the man.

“So that’s why I think Michael will get it. He’s doing a good job, he knows the football club.

“Even more importantly, I think the people above him will like working with Michael, he’s not going to cause them too much of a headache, he’s not going to start being a Jose Mourinho. He’s the easy choice.”

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On potential other candidates, Butt added: “Also, their get out if it was to go wrong… I don’t know anyone who is jumping out and they’re speaking to.

“Julian Nagelsmann, Thomas Tuchel is signed [to England], I don’t think Carlo Ancelotti would come, I really don’t think we would come. So there’s nobody there in my eyes going, ‘Well you’ve got to take him!’… it’s not like a Jose Mourinho or a Jurgen Klopp has become available.”

And Sky Switzerland journalist Sacha Tavolieri insists that Man Utd ‘are preparing their revolution’ in midfield ahead of the summer with potential moves for Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson and West Ham’s Matheus Fernandes, who could cost a combined £155m or even more.

Tavolieri wrote: ‘Captain Bruno Fernandes has already identified an ideal candidate to gradually take over from him: Mateus Fernandes , currently at West Ham United .

‘However, despite this internal recommendation, the 21-year-old is not an immediate priority for the club. Competition is expected to be fierce, particularly from Manchester City , where sporting director Hugo Viana is a big admirer of his profile.

‘Among the alternatives considered, two names stand out: Elliot Anderson of Nottingham Forest, where United remain in the running even though Forest are demanding a colossal sum of between £100 and £120 million . Manchester City are also interested. Amadou Onana ( Aston Villa ) is another option. The Belgian midfielder could leave Villa for a significant fee. Ironically, he turned down Manchester United in 2024 when he left Everton .’