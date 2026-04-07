Man Utd identify £74m duo as they look to make ‘decisive move’ after one deal is officially confirmed

Nico Schlotterbeck and Maghnes Akliouche have been linked with moves to Man Utd.

Man Utd have identified Borussia Dortmund’s Nico Schlotterbeck and Monaco attacking midfielder Maghnes Akliouche as two of their top targets for the summer, according to reports.

The Red Devils have soared up the Premier League table under interim head coach Michael Carrick, who has won seven, drawn two and lost one of his ten matches in charge.

Man Utd could have more money to spend in the summer transfer window if they manage to qualify for the Champions League, which they are currently on course to do.

Everything points to Carrick carrying on as head coach too with Fabrizio Romano revealing last month that the feeling around the former Man Utd midfielder is “increasingly positive”.

Romano said: “The atmosphere around the squad is excellent and the players are very happy with Carrick.

“It does not mean anything has been decided for summer 2026 in terms of the permanent manager.

READ: Five-year net spend table as Man Utd lead Arsenal and Chelsea

“But week after week, the feeling around Carrick is increasingly positive.

“When Manchester United decided to part ways with Ruben Amorim and give Carrick the opportunity, they expected him to do well – but not at this level.

“Now, internally, there is a feeling that Carrick could really have a chance to become the next permanent manager.

“It is not decided, but the opportunity is there and he is surprising everyone at the club.”

And now reports in Spain claim that he may have identifed his first two signings with Man Utd interested in both Dortmund centre-back Schlotterbeck and Monaco attacking midfielder Akliouche.

Man Utd see Schlotterbeck ‘as the ideal candidate’ to strengthen their defence in the summer and the Premier League club ‘have already begun preliminary steps to secure this strategic transfer’.

Champions League qualification will be essential to luring Schlotterbeck, who is attracting interest from Barcelona and Real Madrid too, but Man Utd are ‘confident they can present a financial and sporting offer that will be irresistible to a player who wants to compete at the highest international level’.

Schlotterbeck is likely to cost up to €35m (£31m) in the summer if he doesn’t sign a new deal at Dortmund, Sky Germany reporter said recently: ‘I can confirm that Man Utd are interested in Nico Schlotterbeck.

‘If he doesn’t renew his contract, he’ll be available in the summer for €30m — €35m.’

MORE MANCHESTER UNITED COVERAGE ON F365…

* Man Utd official voices ‘concerns’ over Carrick becoming manager but could be ‘overruled’

* Who will be Manchester United manager next season? Carrick still favourite as Enrique hopes fade

* Man Utd better than Arsenal under Carrick as Red Devils face dilemma



The reports in Spain add that Man Utd ‘want to sign’ Monaco youngster Akliouche, who is reportedly valued at around £43m, as Carrick ‘wants to raise the competitive bar of his current rotation in the attacking front’.

The report adds: ‘Manchester United’s board believes that Maghnes Akliouche’s versatility would perfectly suit the fast-paced, direct style of play the English club currently employs. Manchester United isn’t the only giant to have his name on their shortlist, which will necessitate swift and aggressive negotiations this summer.

‘Michael Carrick particularly values ​​the player’s ability to create space and his peripheral vision, qualities that have been decisive in his 37 recent appearances. Securing a player of this calibre would allow Manchester United to rotate their squad more effectively in a season expected to be packed with demanding international fixtures.’

One player who will definitely be at Man Utd next season is Harry Maguire with the Red Devils confirming on Tuesday that the England international had signed a contract extension until June 2027, with the option of a further year.

On signing the new deal, Maguire said: “Representing Manchester United is the ultimate honour. It is a responsibility that makes myself and my family proud every single day.

“I am delighted to extend my journey at this incredible club to at least eight seasons and continue to play in front of our special supporters to create more amazing moments together.

“You can feel the ambition and potential of this exciting squad. The determination throughout the whole club to fight for major trophies is clear for everyone to see and I am confident that our best moments together remain ahead of us.”

READ NEXT: Ferdinand urges Man Utd to sign Premier League star who ‘complements’ Mainoo