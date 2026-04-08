Liam Rosenior is already under significant pressure at Chelsea.

According to reports, head coach Liam Rosenior is a ‘dead man walking’ at Premier League giants Chelsea, who have a ‘sack plan’.

The inexperienced boss has previously done a good job at Hull City and Strasbourg, but he made a significant step up when he joined Chelsea at the start of this year.

Rosenior left BlueCo-owned Strasbourg to join Chelsea as a replacement for former boss Enzo Maresca.

The 41-year-old enjoyed a positive first few weeks at Chelsea, though the past month has been incredibly difficult for him.

Before the international break, the pressure mounted on Rosenior as Chelsea suffered four straight losses, but they beat League One side Port Vale 7-0 at the weekend to advance in the FA Cup.

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Chelsea will have a tougher challenge this weekend as they face Man City at Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon.

After having to deal with several player outbursts (including with dropped Enzo Fernandez), Rosenior is facing an uphill battle to establish himself at Chelsea, with Champions League qualification and/or the FA Cup potentially required for him to save himself.

However, Football Insider are reporting that Chelsea insiders feel Rosenior is already a ‘dead man walking’ at Stamford Bridge, and they have a ‘sack plan’ to replace him ahead of next season.

The report notes that Rosenior is ‘likely’ to leave Chelsea at the end of this season, while club chiefs have ‘laid the groundwork’ to land his replacement.

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The report adds:

‘The Blues are already laying the groundwork to appoint a replacement with early feelers sent out to agents and third parties representing potential candidates. ‘Rosenior explained his decision to punish 25-year-old Enzo Fernandez last week, but there is a feeling that the feeling of discontent is spreading in the Chelsea camp.’

Last month, a report claimed a member of Chelsea’s hierarchy is ‘eyeing’ PSG boss Luis Enrique as a replacement for Rosenior, with it ‘believed’ that their current boss will be gone before next season.

At the end of last month, Gary Neville argued that Rosenior is too inexperienced to handle the Chelsea job.

“He’s gone in there; he’s got a level of intelligence and to be fair you don’t ordinarily see from English coaches,” Neville said on the Stick to Football podcast.

“In his interviews and the way, he articulates things and now he’s being mocked brutally.

“I must admit I don’t look at him at all I just think that you’ve got to look at the owners and think they’re a young group of players, an average age of 24 they’re the youngest group of players in the league. You’ve got young sporting directors. You’ve got to have some experience somewhere and it must be the head coach surely.”

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