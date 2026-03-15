Chelsea are reportedly ‘eyeing’ Paris Saint-Germain boss Luis Enrique as they have ‘serious concerns’ about head coach Liam Rosenior.

At the start of this year, Rosenior left BlueCo-owned Strasbourg to replace Enzo Maresca at Chelsea, and this appointment has been questioned because of the 41-year-old’s lack of experience.

Rosenior has had a mixed start at Chelsea, winning ten of his 17 matches in charge across all competitions, but he has had a really poor week.

Chelsea conceded three late goals to lose 5-2 to Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie on Wednesday and suffered a disappointing 1-0 home defeat against Newcastle United on Saturday.

The Blues remain in the FA Cup and face League One Port Vale in the quarter-finals, but they have exited the Carabao Cup and also look set to be eliminated from the Champions League. In the Premier League, they sit fifth in the table but they will be overtaken by Liverpool if/when they beat Spurs on Sunday.

READ: Chelsea count cost of Rosenior ‘obsession’ and winning Man Utd battle vs Newcastle



And there are already reports suggesting Rosenior’s job is at risk, with a Spanish outlet saying this week that they have had ‘meetings’ with Aston Villa boss Unai Emery, who has ‘requested’ five transfers.

Now, a ‘bombshell’ report from an insider on X with a ‘team of five elite reporters’ and over 700k followers claims Chelsea have ‘serious concerns’ with Rosenior and they are ‘eyeing’ Enrique.

They said on X: Exclusive: There are serious concerns brewing within @ChelseaFC regarding manager Liam Rosenior.

‘𝐒𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐬𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥𝐬 𝐛𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐯𝐞 𝐡𝐞 𝐰𝐨𝐧’𝐭 𝐛𝐞 𝐚𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐥𝐦 𝐧𝐞𝐱𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐨𝐧.

‘One key figure based in the USA is reportedly eyeing Luis Enrique as a potential replacement. This shift could mean a significant change for Rosenior, who might find himself returning to France if he’s let go.’

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Chelsea’s pre-match huddle has overshadowed the loss to Newcastle, with referee Paul Tierney in the middle as the Blues players circled the ball on the halfway line.

This angered Rosenior, who claimed Tierney should be “focused more on his job” and it was his players who “made the decision” on the huddle.

“I’m disappointed. There’s more focus and emphasis on the things that don’t matter,” Rosenior said when asked about the incident.

“I’m going to make it really clear. I want to protect my players. I’m respectful to the game.

“My players made the decision that they wanted to be around the ball, to respect the ball and show unity and leadership. That is not my decision. That was a decision between the leadership group and the team. There is nothing that they’re doing with that huddle that is disrespectful to the opposition.

“We had a meeting with the referee, my assistant goes in, the first thing he talks about is our huddle. He says about when I complained about Arsenal being in our half. It wasn’t the goalkeeper coach that was in our half. People were at that game Arsenal, I said what I said. We’re not being disrespectful to the opposition.

“If Paul [Tierney] had focused more on his job, which was to make the right decision, we have a penalty today. I don’t think anybody in this room can say that Woltemade doesn’t kick Cole Palmer down in the box.

“So, let’s focus on the things that are important. My team showing unity is not as important as getting the decisions right on the pitch.”

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Rosenior also admitted that Chelsea will look to alter their pre-match huddle to ensure there is not a repeat of this situation: “Yes, I’ll be honest, I didn’t speak to Paul today or his officials. I thought it wasn’t the right thing to do today.

“But I’ll be speaking to PGMOL. I’ll be speaking to the refs and just trying to get an understanding of why that happened today.”