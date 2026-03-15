The agent of Newcastle United star Sandro Tonali has dropped another transfer claim in a boost to Arsenal and Manchester City.

Tonali has cemented himself as one of the best midfielders in the Premier League over the past 18 months and he looks likely to leave Newcastle in the summer.

The centre-midfielder’s agent, Giuseppe Riso, reportedly tried to get him a move to Arsenal in January and has since opened the door to a summer transfer after a move was not possible in the winter.

A move to Arsenal remains a possibility after it was claimed this month that they are ‘ready to make’ a 100 million euro (£86m) ‘offer’ to sign him.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, meanwhile, has revealed that an exit from Newcastle is a ‘strong possibility’, and Riso has now added more fuel to the fire.

When pressed on whether Tonali is targeting a move to Arsenal or Manchester City, Riso responded: “Exactly, that was the aim from the moment he went to England: to try and turn him into a star player.

“I think he’s the Italian player with one of the highest values in the world.”

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He was also asked whether he thinks it will be beneficial to Tonali’s chances of a transfer if he impresses at this summer’s World Cup. He responded: “I don’t know, but it’s very likely.

“Everyone is waiting for the World Cup, then a thousand scenarios will unfold, but it all kicks off after the World Cup.”

On the summer window, he added: “It will be a very intense session, because so many teams have to renew themselves.

“In the year of the World Cup, the market starts in fact when the tournament ends. Clearly, many negotiations start setting them up now.”

Earlier this month, Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio named Arsenal as the “most likely destination” for Tonali in the summer.

“Arsenal is the most likely destination for Tonali in the Premier League, but they are really interested in him,” Di Marzio told AceOdds.com.

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“I am not sure if he wants to stay in the Premier League, because he might want to go back to Italy. I think he misses Italy, but the Premier League is the top league, so he still has to decide what he wants to do.

“It also depends on who can afford him, because it will be difficult for Juventus to pay the price, and they have to qualify for the Champions League, otherwise they don`t have the money to buy him.

“But if he leaves Newcastle and wants to stay in the Premier League, Arsenal for sure is the most likely destination.

“But he really likes Serie A and I think he wants to play in Serie A again. He also had a child, so even if he stays in the Premier League, it might not be more than two or three years.

“I also think he wants to show the Italian fans how good he is, probably being the best Italian midfielder.”

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