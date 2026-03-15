According to reports, Germany boss Julian Nagelsmann is ‘open’ to joining Manchester United, but another manager is “in the box seat”.

Earlier this week, a report claimed Man Utd have Nagelsmann on a list of five candidates to replace Michael Carrick after Thomas Tuchel and Carlo Ancelotti committed to England and Brazil forced a ‘significant’ change to INEOS’ manager plans.

Carrick is currently doing a great job as Man Utd’s interim manager. Under him, the Red Devils have won six of their last eight Premier League games as their hopes of securing Champions League qualification have significantly increased.

Man Utd initially only planned to keep Carrick until the summer, but he would put INEOS in an incredibly difficult position if he gets them into the Champions League, and co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has praised him.

“He’s doing an excellent job, absolutely,” Ratcliffe said about Carrick when asked about the Man Utd interim boss at the Formula One Chinese Grand Prix.

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And when pressed on whether Carrick will land the job permanently if United’s current form continues, Ratcliffe responded: “Not going there!”

Ratcliffe also admitted that Champions League qualification is realistic for Man Utd, adding: “Yes, clearly we are thinking about that.

“But there are still seven or eight games to go so still a while to go.”

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Earlier this month, a report from our pals at TEAMtalk revealed Nagelsmann ‘wants’ the Man Utd job and this is now being reported by Football Insider.

Journalist Pete O’Rourke has told the outlet that Nagelsmann’s stance on joining Man Utd is a ‘boost’ for the club, but he insists that Carrick is “in the box seat”.

“There is interest in him, no doubts about it,” O’Rourke told Football Insider.

“Nagelsmann is under contract until 2028 with Germany, but if he was to return to club management, I’m sure a job like Man United would be something that would appeal to him.

“But right now, I still think Michael Carrick’s in the box seat here with what he’s done so far. United will consider all options and look at all candidates to see who is the best man for the job.

“I think obviously Nagelsmann has his admirers with Vivell and I’m sure he’s somebody that they are looking at but maybe the World Cup means that it’s a difficult deal to do.”

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