Manchester United have been advised to make interim boss Michael Carrick their next permanent manager for three reasons.

Carrick enjoyed a dream start as Man Utd interim manager, significantly boosting their Champions League hopes with six wins from his first seven Premier League games.

However, the Red Devils were somewhat fortunate to pick up three points against Everton and Crystal Palace, while they suffered a narrow 2-1 loss against 10-man Newcastle United on Wednesday.

Following this defeat, there have been reports of a U-turn on Carrick as Man Utd have identified three alternatives who could replace him in the summer, though a report in Spain claims INEOS want to ‘reward’ the interim boss with a £60m signing. So who really knows?

In the meantime, former United player Kleberson has explained why he thinks Carrick was the right interim appointment at the right time for the Premier League giants.

“When Manchester United fired Ruben Amorim and brought Michael Carrick as the interim, I said it’s a good choice,” Kleberson told AceOdds.

“Picking Michael for United is good because he knows how to build a solid base for United. He will make them feel like the old United and the glory days from years ago with Sir Alex Ferguson. He knows this story and he’s a former player.

“In the dressing room, when he speaks to the players he’s going to pass on the things he learned. That’s the base he can create and that’s why they’ve started to win games and so many players have changed.”

“They’re playing positively and they’re brave and want to play more. Years ago, I saw United players in training and when they went into the games they said they felt the pressure.

“Now you can see the guys saying it’s a game. Let’s go and play the way the coach wants us to play and we’re the best.”

Kleberson has also backed Carrick to take the job permanently because he’s shown he can do it, he “knows United” and has the “respect” of the players.

“I don’t think they should bring a new manager because he’s doing the job,” Kleberson added.

“If they have the opportunity to give it to him and bring in the players he wants with a pre-season, it would be a good decision for the future. He knows United. He’s been inside for many years.

“Players will sit in the locker room and feel they can’t act in a certain way because he’s played for United for many years and he earns their respect.”

