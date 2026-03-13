The comedic indifference of Ayden Heaven is one of several reasons why Michael Owen shouldn’t be at all baffled by INEOS’ reticence to hand Michael Carrick the permanent reins at Manchester United.

Carrick’s unbeaten run in interim charge of the Red Devils was brought to end by Newcastle and William Osula’s stunning 90th-minute goal last week after the former midfielder had overseen six wins and a draw in the Premier League to put United in a strong position to qualify for the Champions League.

The 44-year-old remains in the frame for the permanent role but INEOS are casting the net wide in their search for an alternative. Julian Nagelsmann, Roberto De Zerbi and Luis Enrique all linked with the Old Trafford job, while Jamie Carragher has explained why Aston Villa’s Unai Emery should be the ‘frontrunner’.

Owen Hargreaves insisted earlier this month that there would be “uproar” from the fans if Carrick led United back into the Champions League and wasn’t handed a new contract, and Owen is of a similar mind.

On the latest episode of BBC podcast The Wayne Rooney Show, he said: “I can’t believe people are questioning whether he should get the job. Manchester United have waited about 12 years – they’ve gone for proven, legends, everything since Sir Alex [Ferguson].

“And the one time they are starting to play well, get results, the fans are on board – you’re telling me at the end of the season if he gets third [place] they will say ‘thanks, but no thanks’. How is that possible?”

Firstly Michael, because you have just described the vibes-based impact which saw Ole Gunnar Solskjaer handed the full-time job after a caretaker stint and look how that turned out and where he is now, working as a UEFA Match Analyst – whatever that means – having been sacked by Besiktas after 29 games in charge.

Also, are United playing well? They were obviously brilliant in the victories over Manchester City and Arsenal but since then they scored in stoppage time to beat Fulham 3-2 at home, only beat ten-man Tottenham(?!) 2-0, drew with West Ham, were largely outplayed in victory over Everton and needed a penalty/DOGSO combo to turn the game against Crystal Palace on its head before the loss to Newcastle. Let’s not pretend they’ve been brilliant.

Carrick’s also got a huge advantage over their rivals with United not having any European or domestic cup football to worry about. Aston Villa have played 12 games to United’s eight since he was appointed, while Liverpool have played 13 and Chelsea have played a whopping 15.

Some of the players have claimed the lack of football is “hurting” them but the value in rest and time on the training pitch surely outweighs any negative.

And yet that time to hone the Carrick philosophy has resulted in a brand of football quite similar to the one which saw the fans revelling in wheel-based chants under one of his predecessors. As was the case under Solskjaer, United look brilliant on the counter-attack and as a ‘moments’ team.

We’re yet to see Carrick’s United win a game of football in which they’ve exerted any real control of proceedings, and that’s how top teams win titles.

Admittedly quite low down on the list of reasons not to appoint Carrick is Ayden Heaven’s thoroughly enjoyable and wholly unsurprising apathy towards him, after the 19-year-old has been handed a grand total of seven minutes under the interim boss across three substitute appearances having started the previous eight Premier League games under Ruben Amorim.

After Heaven laid the foundations for our adoration by asking what Capital XTRA Breakfast host Robert Bruce meant when he asked “who will be at the wheel” for United next season – “What’s the wheel?” – the comedy genius sealed our love through his utter indifference while the footballing world obsesses over the next Manchester United manager.

“I don’t mind, honestly,” he said. “I’m just waiting to see, you know. Just whatever’s going to get us over the line.”

Brilliant.