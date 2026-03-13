Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is planning to hold face-to-face talks with Julian Alvarez and convince the Atletico Madrid striker to move to the Emirates Stadium in the summer transfer window, according to a report.

Viktor Gyokeres joined Arsenal from Sporting CP in the summer of 2025 in a €73million deal, but the north London club are still keen on Alvarez.

While Gyokeres has not been a flop by any stretch of the imagination, the 27-year-old Sweden international striker has not been a resounding success either, when one considers that he has scored only 10 goals in 28 Premier League appearances this season.

Our friends at TEAMtalk have reported that Arsenal want to sign Julian Alvarez from Atletico Madrid in the summer transfer window.

The Gunners, who are at the top of the Premier League table at the moment, are said to have held talks with intermediaries over a move for the former Manchester City striker.

The 26-year-old Argentina international striker is open to a return to the Premier League.

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According to new Spanish reports, Arsenal are planning to ramp up their pursuit of Alvarez this month.

The report has claimed that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has ‘asked the board to accelerate negotiations for a series of players’, and one of them is Alvarez.

The former Man City striker is reported to be ‘Arteta’s main target’ for the summer transfer window.

Arteta and Alvarez are said to have spoken to each other ‘by telephone’, with the report adding that ‘and they have a meeting scheduled in the Spanish capital in a couple of weeks, during the international break’.

Spain and Argentina will face each other in the Finalissima, potentially at Real Madrid’s Estadio Bernabeu, on March 27, and Arteta will travel to Spain speak to Alvarez in person.

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The report continued: ‘The Arsenal manager will take advantage of his days off, and the fact that the Finalísima is being played at the Santiago Bernabeu, a priori, to meet face to face with ‘The Spider’ in person.’

Atletico will ‘demand’ €100million for Alvarez – ‘a figure that Arsenal can pay without any problem’.

Alvarez has been on the books of Atletico since 2024, when he joined from Man City.

The striker has scored 46 goals and given 15 assists in 98 matches in all competitions for Atletico so far in his career.

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